Scott-Grayson Boasts New Career High in Tigers' Win Over Aggies

Zach Bland | AU Athletics

Honesty Scott-Grayson continued her jaw-dropping season by recording a new career high in scoring on Thursday night.

Coach Johnnie Harris' Auburn Tigers came into Thursday night's contest with North Carolina A&T on a tear. The group found themselves on an impressive four-game stint of victories, shooting the lights out and winners of their last two by 40 points; although the Aggies provided a significantly larger fight, the young Auburn group was not about to snap that streak, taking down its visitors (FINAL)

As has become a mainstay for this year's group, redshirt senior Honesty Scott-Grayson wasted no time in putting the team on her back, posting 11 of the Tigers' 19 points in the first quarter alone, effectively forcing the Aggies to respect her abilities from the floor.

The standout point guard was not done with her work for the evening, continuing to put in work in the absence of her typical co-star Aicha Coulibaly by posting an additional five points to close out the first half of the contest.

Her second half was equally as impressive; Scott-Grayson returned to the floor with the same tenacity she displayed in the first, notching an additional 16 points and absolutely dominating the floor for the better portion of 17 minutes, ending her evening with a scoring total of 31 and setting a new career high.

Thursday night's performance marked the fourth time the guard has posted north of 20 points in her last five contests.

Scott-Grayson and company will look to extend its win streak to six on Sunday, Dec. 18 when in-state foe Samford comes to Neville arena. Tipoff for the Tigers' penultimate non-conference contest is set for 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network and the Auburn Radio Network.

