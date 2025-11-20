Biggest Stock Risers, Losers From Auburn's Thrashing of Jackson State
The Auburn Tigers put together their most dominant performance of the season thus far on Wednesday night, defeating Jackson State 112-66 to improve to 4-1.
Auburn overwhelmed Jackson State in all facets of the game, and it was clicking on all cylinders on both ends of the floor. The Tigers shot a deadly 65% from the field and hit 13 threes, propelling them to the most points they have scored since 2017, when they posted 117 on Coastal Carolina.
Granted, Jackson State is one of the worst teams in college basketball, but there were numerous players who saw their stock rise, while others are still struggling to find a rhythm.
Let’s take a look at the biggest stock risers and losers following Auburn’s annihilation of Jackson State.
Stock Up – Simon Walker
Freshman shooting guard Simon Walker made his debut in the orange and blue on Wednesday, and he didn’t hesitate to make his name immediately known.
Walker had been battling an injury throughout the fall, and less than two months after foot surgery, the true freshman drained five in a row from behind the arc, recording 15 points in just seven minutes on 5-for-5 from deep.
“Definitely a lot of nerves there, especially coming off an injury and not having a ton of reps,” Walker said. “Once you get out there and the ball’s in play, you only have time to react. I know one thing, shooters shoot. It was good to get that weight off my shoulders and get settled in. You see the first one hit the bottom of the net and you’re like, ‘Oh, here we go.’”
The Huntsville, Ala., native will need to become acclimated to the college game against quality opponents, but he undoubtedly etched his name into the playing rotation moving forward.
Stock Down – Abdul Bashir
There aren’t many players whose stock went down versus Jackson State, but junior guard Abdul Bashir might be the only one.
Bashir, a former 2025 NJCAA Division I Second-Team All-American, was brought to the Plains to do one thing: shoot.
However, he has failed to perform up to Steven Pearl’s expectations thus far – on both ends of the floor. Bashir is averaging 2.4 points per game and shooting just 15.4% from downtown. He played 13 minutes last night, but finished the game scoreless, going 0-for-3 from three-point land.
The former JUCO star saw just one minute on Sunday against No. 1 Houston, where he went 0-for-1 from deep. His best performance of the season came in Auburn’s win over Merrimack, recording 10 points on 3-for-6 from the field.
Additionally, he has also struggled on the defensive end, as he had a couple of defensive breakdowns last night. And if there is one thing to know about a Pearl-coached team, if you don’t play with 110% effort on defense, then you don’t play.
With Walker’s sudden emergence and the solid contributions from Kaden Magwood and Blake Muschalek, Bashir could see extremely limited minutes in the Tigers’ tough upcoming nonconference battles and SEC play. If he isn’t a weapon from the perimeter, which is what Pearl recruited him to be, and he’s a liability on defense, what does he really bring to the Tigers?
Stock Up – Filip Jovic
Former Serbian professional Filip Jovic has experienced somewhat of a roller coaster start to the season, as he is still adapting to American basketball and learning the new system.
Jovic has started three of Auburn’s five games thus far, with a large part of that due to KeShawn Murphy’s injury, but he seems to be coming along and displaying an increased level of confidence.
After struggling heavily against Houston last weekend, he managed to post an impressive bounce-back outing, totaling 18 points on 8-for-10 from the field in 23 minutes. If he continues to grow more familiar with SEC basketball and find more comfort on the court, he could be a solid backup frontcourt piece for the Tigers.
Next up on the docket for Auburn is the Players Era Festival, where the Tigers are set to face Oregon and No. 7 Michigan next week in Las Vegas, Nev.