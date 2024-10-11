Broome Carries Chip on His Shoulder Entering Final Season at Auburn
One of the biggest wins for the Auburn Tigers this offseason was getting Johni Broome back for his final season of college basketball.
Broome has made a significant impact during his two seasons with the Tigers, leading the team in points per game in both seasons. He also led the team in rebounds and blocks in both seasons as well.
Despite being considered one of the best big men in college basketball and having four seasons of experience under his belt, Broome still feels as though he has something to prove.
“He’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Pearl said. “He was overlooked in high school. Then he went to Morehead State, he got overlooked by having to go to a mid-major.
Broome averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game last season, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds and blocks.
Broome’s remains unpleased with his stats and aims to get those numbers even higher during the 2024-25 season.
“He’s (Broome) still hungry and he’s humble,” Pearl said. “He’s an old-school five-man. He can score in the back of the basket, he’s got a really good variety of moves, we will play through him.”
With Broome returning for his fifth year, the biggest question how else he can improve. Pearl said the next step will be to up his defensive game.
“One of the things he’s done to expand his game is you’ve got to guard him out there at the three-point line,” Pearl said. “He can shoot the three-pointer and shoot a pretty good percentage. He can put the ball down on the floor, he’s an excellent passer and he’s about to become a really good defender, being able to guard one through five.”
Pearl, Broome and the rest of the Tigers officially open the season against Vermont at home inside Neville Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, and SEC Network+ will carry the broadcast.