Broome Leads Aubrun to Dominate Win Over Ohio State
ATLANTA – In a game that was not competitive for long, the Auburn Tigers took care of business in The ATL against a Big Ten opponent for the second year in a row.
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (9-1) picked up a 91-53 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-4) at Holliday Hopsgiving at State Farm Arena this afternoon.
Per usual, Auburn benefitted from a dominant performance by star forward Johni Broome, who finished with his seventh double-double of the season. Broome wasted no time, scoring 11 points and tallying seven rebounds before the halfway point of the first half.
Broome finished the game with 21 points, 20 rebounds and six assists respectively despite not playing the final 11 minutes of the game. He led the Tigers in each of these categories.
An Ohio State field goal drought that lasted from the 7:49 mark to the 1:29 mark of the first half allowed Auburn to go on a 9-0 run during that time. Their 11-point lead grew to 20 and it only progressively grew from there.
Despite their overall success throughout the game, Auburn was sloppy at times.
The Tigers had 10 fouls called on them in the first half compared to the five fouls called on the Buckeyes. Guard Miles Kelly committed three fouls in the first half while forwards Chad Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson each accounted for the other two.
Auburn’s dominance on the boards made up for its foul trouble as it out-rebounded Ohio State 49-28 total, 16-5 on the offensive end, leading to a 19-5 advantage for the Tigers in second-chance points, and 33-23 on the defensive end.
Auburn shot 45.8% from the field, 43.3% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line.
Ohio State shot 35.3% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 57.9% from the free-throw line. The Buckeyes were led in scoring by Devin Royal with 14 points, in rebounds by Sean Stewart with six and co-led in assists by Meechie Johnson and Micah Parrish with two each.
Auburn returns to action to host Georgia State on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. on SEC Network+.