Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Had Two-Word Message for Brian Hartline After USF News

The wide receiver had a simple note for the coach responsible for his development into an elite playmaker.

Mike Kadlick

Jeremiah Smith is among college football's best playmakers.
/ Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is leaving Columbus after the season to become the next head coach at South Florida, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hartline, 39, has become the heartbeat of the Buckeyes’ offense since joining their staff in 2017, overseeing the development of countless elite wide receivers—including five first-round picks over the last three NFL drafts.

Among the next ones up? Jeremiah Smith, who is among the nation’s top pass catchers and is currently tied for the Big Ten lead in touchdowns this season with 11. He’s hauled in 72 passes for 942 yards over the course of Ohio State's 12–0 regular season.

After news of Hartline’s departure dropped on Wednesday morning, Smith posted a simple, two-word message on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Love Coach.”

“Coach Hartline is a special, special coach in my eyes,” Smith told Sports Illustrated of Hartline back in October. “He develops first-round talent year in and year out. He pushes us each and every day to be the best version of ourselves. Coach is somebody I want[ed] to be coached by in college. He just has everything that you wanna learn at the college level and he’s gonna teach you things about the pros as well ... Coach Hartline does a good job with us each and every day, can’t thank him enough for that.”

Clearly, Hartline’s promotion is much deserved.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Indiana in the Big Ten championship game this coming Saturday before finding out on Sunday where they’ll slot into the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

