Bruce Pearl Provides Broome Update Ahead of Final Four Bout with Florida
Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome is one step closer to making his return to the court. After missing practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, head coach Bruce Pearl said Broome returned to practice on Thursday.
He was projected to be back by that day. Pearl and company are glad to have their star player back to practicing.
“Obviously good to see him out there,” Pearl said.
Broome suffered an elbow injury on an awkward fall in the Elite Eight win over Michigan State. He exited for over five minutes to get checked. When the X-rays were negative, he returned to finish the game.
He went 10 for 13 against the Spartans and led the way in scoring with 25 points. Notably, only three of his points came after he came back out.
They’ll need him for their toughest challenge of the tournament, a rematch with the Florida Gators in the Final Four. The Gators upset the Tigers on Feb. 8, snapping Auburn’s 14-game winning streak and handing them their second loss of the season.
Pearl continues to put his faith in Broome. Even with a tougher team like Florida, they’re in good hands.
“Florida's bigs are a little bigger and more athletic than Michigan State's or Michigan's bigs,” Pearl said. “But Johni was MVP of the South region. We rode him hard. We're going to ride him hard again on Saturday.”
Big men Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are the most likely to be matched up with Broome. Both lead the Gators in rebounds and blocks.
The SEC Player of the Year is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks.
Auburn and Florida will go head-to-head on Saturday to decide who will advance to the National Championship game. Tip-off is set for 6:09 p.m. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Duke vs Houston.
The National Championship game will be Monday, April 7. Tip-off in San Antonio at 8:50 p.m.