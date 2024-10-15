Bruce Pearl Reflects on How Far Auburn has Come During His Tenure
The 2025 SEC Basketball Media Days event is underway in Birmingham. The Auburn Tigers arrive as the defending SEC Tournament Champions for the first time since 2019.
It’s a reflection of how far this program as come under head coach Bruce Pearl.
When took over as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball program in March of 2014, the program was coming off five straight losing seasons and had not made the NCAA Tournament since 2003.
Throughout his 10 years on the Plains, the Tigers have played in the NCAA Tournament five times, won two SEC Regular Season Championships and two SEC Tournament Championships and competed in the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Building a successful program is challenging, but the bigger challenge is keeping it relevant. This is an annual effort for Pearl.
“You better be careful what you wish for,” Pearl said. “We’ve got all that we can handle for sure, but it’s what we built. It’s what worked. It’s easier to get someplace than it is to stay someplace or to try to stay competitive.”
Some of the best coaches in the country recognize the job Pearl has done. This recognition comes in the form of scheduling them more. This includes top programs such as Houston and Purdue.
“It’s what we work for,” he said.
Auburn will have a chance to show how high of quality of an opponent they are soon enough. They face Houston on Nov. 9 and Purdue on Dec. 21 this upcoming season.
But their success on the court reflects their success in other areas too: Name, Image and Likeness.
The implementation of NIL has greatly changed the landscape of college basketball since Pearl arrived in Auburn.
He’s embraced it. Pearl praised the benefits it provides to the athletes and their families.
“They’re able to do things for themselves, their families and their communities that they never dreamed of doing while they were still in college,” Pearl said. “I can just tell you that our players are grateful, they really are.”
So far, the Tigers have been able to sustain success in the NIL era (July 1, 2021, onward). During the NIL era, Auburn has reached the NCAA tournament every season. Expectations remain high again for year 11 as a result.