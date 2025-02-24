ESPN Analyst Picks Auburn’s Broome to Win Player of the Year Over Duke Star
As we draw the curtains to a close on the college basketball regular season, it has become a two-horse race for the Naismith College Player of the Year. First, it is the Auburn Tigers fifth-year senior forward/center Johni Broome. On the other side is Duke’s true freshman Cooper Flagg. ESPN’s Peter Burns thinks it’s clear that the Auburn star should be the pick for the award.
Johni Broome’s Resume
Apart from being on the No. 1 team in the country so far, Johni Broome has dominated opponents this season. Broome, per Burns, is averaging 19.8 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 blocks a game and hitting 58% from the field. It isn’t every day that a big man like Broome is capable of putting numbers like that up on the daily.
The thing is he has been doing it for a while now. Each of his five seasons, he has averaged double-digit points. He has hit at least 50% of his shots every season he has played. He has also averaged at least 2 blocks a game every season since his second year. He has also been at or near 10 rebounds every season; the lowest count being 8.4 his junior year. Mind you, Broome has done all of this in the SEC, the conference that has gotten significantly better and more competitive over the years whereas the ACC has gotten less competitive.
Cooper Flagg’s Resume
For Cooper Flagg, he and the Duke Blue Devils may have a similar record compared to the Tigers, but the ACC is not the conference it used to be. The SEC could see 13 tournament teams, which only helps Broome’s resume. The ACC may only see at most four to five teams making the tournament.
Flagg is currently averaging 19.5 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.4 blocks per game and is hitting 47% of his shots. Now while that is a great statline, it is nowhere near as good as Broome who plays significantly better competition. Broome has 15 games of 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, whereas Flagg has just four.
While Flagg has had an incredible season, it’s the Tiger’s Johni Broome who should walk away with the College Player of the Year Award.