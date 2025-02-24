ESPN Analyst Picks Auburn’s Broome to Win Player of the Year Over Duke Star

Johni Broome > Cooper Flagg for the National Player of the Year.



More Points/Rebound/Blocks per game & he does it in the best conference in CBB.



Broome: 19.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.8 BPG, 58% FG

Flagg: 19.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 47% FG



Broome has 15 games of 20/10

Flagg has 4 pic.twitter.com/eyVRIfkbl9