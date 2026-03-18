Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

What a time to get hot, Atlanta Hawks!

Jaleb Johnson and company have won 10 games in a row to get to six games over .500 this season, and the Hawks now hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta snapped Orlando’s nine-game winning streak on Monday night, and it’s within striking distance of a top-six seed in the East, sitting just one game behind the Magic and 1.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors.

The Dallas Mavericks – Atlanta’s opponent on Wednesday – are not in the same boat, as they’ve fallen to 23-46 this season after a loss to New Orleans on Monday. Cooper Flagg is still in the lineup for Dallas, but the roster simply isn’t good enough to compete for a playoff spot in the West, especially with Anthony Davis now in Washington.

It’s in the best interest of the Mavs to continue losing for a better draft pick, so does that set up another smash spot for the Hawks on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s action.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -8.5 (-105)

Mavs +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: -340

Mavs: +270

Total

237.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Hawks vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hawks record: 37-31

Mavs record: 23-46

Hawks vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable

Mavs Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Daniel Gafford – questionable

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – questionable

Brandon Williams – doubtful

Tyler Smith – questionable

John Poulakidas – questionable

Hawks vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-138)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson is worth a look to reach his season average on the glass:

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson has been a beast on the glass all season long, averaging 10.4 boards on 16.2 rebound chances per game.

Now, he takes on a Dallas Mavericks team that is 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

Johnson has at least 10 boards in 38 of his 61 games this season, though he was held to just seven boards in a meeting with Dallas earlier this month.

I’m still buying the former first-round pick at this line, as the Mavs have one of the worst offenses in the NBA (27th in offensive rating), which should give Johnson plenty of chances to hit the defensive glass. Since the All-Star break, Johnson has cleared this line in six of 11 games, averaging 9.5 rebounds per night.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

I’m buying the Hawks to keep their winning streak going on the road against a tanking Dallas team.

The Hawks already beat the Mavs by 12 points at home earlier this month, and Dallas is 27th in net rating, 29th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating over its last 15 games. The Mavs are just 4-11 during that stretch.

Atlanta, on the other hand, is fifth in the league in net rating over its last 15 games and has an impressive 18-15 record on the road considering the fact that the team was four games under .500 before this 10-game winning streak.

Dallas is 13-8 against the spread as a home dog this season, but it’s lost eight of 10 games with seven of those losses coming by double digits.

Pick: Hawks -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.