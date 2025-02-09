ESPN’s “College GameDay” Headed to Tuscaloosa Auburn vs Alabama
As the season dwindles down, teams are making their final pushes to put themselves in the best positions for the postseason and their respective tournaments beyond their conference, should they make it to one. However, right now, there are still a handful of games that still need played that could change things.
In the SEC, some of the top teams are still jockeying for position and trying to get to the top. ESPN has taken notice of this and has sent its flagship show “College GameDay” to cover two of the top three teams when they meet on Feb. 15.
The Tigers Visit the Crimson Tide in Top-5 Contest
\While the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide have a couple of games in between their matchup in Tuscaloosa, this easily will be one of the most anticipated games of the back-half of the SEC schedule.
This is because currently, the Tigers have dominated every one they have played, losing just two games so far. The Crimson Tide have had just three losses all year and kept pace with the Tigers' success should they fall off. The thing is the Tigers haven’t all season thus earning the No. 1 overall seed so far. This is due to Auburn having one of the best combinations in head coach Bruce Pearl and one of the best players in college basketball in forward Johni Broome. Broome has averaged a double-double the entire season, averaging 18.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in 20 games. He is hitting 52.0% of his shots so far this season. The Crimson Tide will have to shut him down if they intend to win.
History of Matchup
In basketball, there have been quite a few more games between the two teams than in football. Alabama leads the series 100-68 dating back to the first matchup in 1924 where the Crimson Tide won 40-19. In the latest matchup, the Tigers won on their home floor 99-81.
The Crimson Tide have only hosted College Gameday one other time and it came last season when the then-No.4 Tennessee Volunteers visited Tuscaloosa. Tennessee walked away with the win, 81-74. If all points to history repeating itself, the Tigers could go home happy with yet another win. The game will take place at 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 15 on ESPN/ESPN 2.