Everything You Need To Know About Auburn vs Missouri
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon in their first game of SEC play.
Auburn was led to a convincing victory over Monmouth by Johni Broome, Jahki Howard, Chaney Johnson and Dylan Cardwell in its last contest. The four combined for 51 of Auburn’s 87 points and 27 of its 46 rebounds.
Missouri comes into this contest after beating Alabama State 82-65 in its last matchup, improving to 11-2 as non-conference play came to a close.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network, Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold will have the call. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT.
How to listen
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series History Between These Tigers Teams
Auburn holds an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams and has picked up four consecutive wins. Missouri last beat Auburn by a score of 85-73 on Feb. 15, 2020.
Pearl is 8-5 against Missouri in his head coaching career, including 8-4 while coaching Auburn and 0-1 at Southern Indiana after a 77-62 loss in Columbia, Mo., during the 1992-93 season, his first year at Southern Indiana. He is 4-0 against Missouri at Neville Arena.
Three of the Tigers’ wins during their current four-game winning streak over Mizzou have come by at least 23 points and the four wins have come by an average of 21.0 points. The Tigers lead 3-1 in Auburn, including 3-0 under Pearl, with all four games played at Neville Arena.
Key Players to Watch
Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate this season. Auburn’s star guard trio of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford has been impressive to watch as well.
6-foot-9 junior guard Mark Mitchell leads Missouri in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Additionally, Mitchell leads the team in rebounds, averaging five per game.
Other Notes
Auburn is 42-49 all-time in SEC openers since the league’s first season in 1932-33. The Tigers have won three straight SEC openers after defeating Arkansas on the road, 83-51, in last year’s SEC opener.
Auburn’s streak of three consecutive seasons with double-digit SEC wins is tied with Kentucky for the second-longest active streak in the conference, just one behind Tennessee.
Mizzou has already won three more games than it won all of last season.
Mizzou is No. 8 nationally averaging 10.3 steals per game.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Missouri according to FanDuel. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday afternoon.
Spread: Auburn (-18.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-3500) Missouri (+1280)
O/U: 154.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER