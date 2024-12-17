Everything You Need To Know For Auburn vs Georgia State
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia State Panthers at Neville Arena tonight in their final game before Christmas.
Auburn was led by star big man Johni Broome to a dominant win over Ohio State at Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday to improve to 9-1.
Georgia State comes into this contest after falling 77-63 to Charlotte on Saturday, making its record 4-6.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia State Panthers
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+, JJ Jackson and Joe Ciampi will have the call. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Georgia State Panthers
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia State Panthers
This is the ninth meeting between the programs, Auburn leads the series 7-1. Head coach Bruce Pearl has won both of his matchups against Georgia State during his Auburn tenure.
Key Players to Watch
Star Auburn big man Johni Broome continues to dominate early in the season. Dylan Cardwell, another big man, is one game away from tying Jaylin Williams for the most games played in program history at 139.
6-foot-7 senior forward Zarique Nutter leads Georgia State in scoring with 17.9 points per game. Additionally, Nutter averages four rebounds per game and is shooting 48.2% from the field.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Ohio State according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Wednesday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-38.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-10000), Ohio State (+3300)
O/U: 154.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER