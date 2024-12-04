Auburn Daily

Everything You Need To Know About Auburn Tigers’ Game Against Duke

The Auburn Tigers take on Duke in their first true road game of the season. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils tonight. 

Auburn is coming off a 90-76 win over Memphis in which it never trailed last night, improving to 7-0 on the season and earning the program’s first Maui Invitational Championship. Duke (5-2) beat Seattle 70-48 in its last contest.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows how big of an opportunity this game is for Auburn to prove that it is a legitimate contender in college basketball this season.

“I think we relish the opportunity because it's Duke, it's Cameron Indoor Stadium,” Pearl said. “It's going to be a nationally televised game. The A-team from ESPN, Shulman and Bilas, will be on site.”

On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game. 

How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Duke Blue Devils

The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN, Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will have the call. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m. CT

How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Duke Blue Devils

The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.

Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.

Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Duke Blue Devis

Auburn has never picked up a win over Duke in four attempts. The most recent meeting resulted in a 78-72 loss to No. 1 Duke in the semifinals of the 2018 Maui Invitational. This is Auburn and Pearl’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

L, 67-84 on 12/30/63 in New Orleans, La.

L, 74-85 on 12/26/75 in Raleigh, N.C.

L, 71-72 on 12/30/81 in Durham, N.C.

L, 72-78 on 11/20/18 in Lahaina, Maui

Key Players to Watch 

Auburn’s front-court trio of Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Chaney Johnson are all shooting over 60 percent from the floor this season. Johnson is shooting 65.1% (28-43), Cardwell 64.3% (9-14) and Broome 60.5% (52-86). As a group, they are shooting 62.2% (89-143).

Duke is led in points, rebounds and assists per game by Cooper Flagg who averages 15.9, 8.3 and 4.1 respectively.

Betting Odds

Duke is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Wednesday morning.

Spread: Duke (-3.5)

Moneylines: Duke (-165), Auburn (+140)

O/U: 146.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

