Five-Star Forward To Visit Auburn for Key SEC Matchup

Though most seem to be focused on the current basketball season for the Auburn Tigers, it’s never too early to start thinking about future seasons. New Auburn head coach Steven Pearl, with a little help from his father, legendary Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, has put together an impressive squad of almost entirely new players for this season.

Now, a potential future Tiger will get to see them in action.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐️ Gabe Nesmith is taking an unofficial visit to Auburn tomorrow their game vs. Texas, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-6 wing is playing his junior season for @OvertimeElite.



January 28, 2026

Gabe Nesmith, a 6-foot-5 junior in high school, announced on Tuesday that he’d be taking an unofficial visit to the Plains for the team’s Wednesday matchup against the Texas Longhorns. According to 247Sports’ metrics, Nesmith is the best player in the 2027 class in his home state of Georgia, the 18th-best player in the class and the seventh-best small forward.

Originally from Montverde, Fla., Nesmith currently plays in the Overtime Elite league, a prestigious high school league dedicated to fostering high levels of talent. He’s not logged a game in the regular season, but in the 2026 preseason, he managed to average 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over four games.

Nesmith would be a huge first signing for the Tigers’ 2027 class, as the future of the Auburn Tigers is quite uncertain at this time, at least as it pertains to new personnel on the roster. With that said, Pearl may want to focus more on his 2026 class, which currently leaves three-star shooting guard Caleb Williams quite lonely as the Tigers’ lone recruit.

Nesmith couldn’t be visiting at a better time for the Tigers this season, as they’re coming off an impressive three-game SEC winning streak, including wins over South Carolina, Ole Miss and the then-16th-ranked Florida Gators.

Nesmith’s visit ups the ante for Pearl’s squad on Wednesday, as they now need to win not just for their record, but also for their future. Tipoff on the Plains is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

