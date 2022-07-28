Former Auburn basketball star KT Harrell hired as Director of Basketball Operations at Florida Atlantic

Former Auburn basketball star KT Harrell has officially joined Florida Atlantic's basketball staff as Director of Basketball Operations, per FAU.

"We are extremely excited to welcome KT, his wife Krista and children Kamden and Siena to our FAU basketball family," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "KT is a person of high character who will be a tremendous mentor and sounding board to our student-athletes."

Harrell played at Virginia for two seasons before transferring to the Tigers, where he played for another two years.

Harrell scored 18.4 points per game throughout his career to rank sixth all-time in Auburn history. He also stands second in free throw percentage (83.9%) and sixth in three-point percentage (40.0%). Harrell earned All-SEC honors in 2015 after finishing as the SEC scoring champion that season.

Following his time with Auburn, Harrell played professional basketball overseas for Belgium, Italy and Turkey. Harrell was the leading scorer in the 2015-16 Turkish Federation Cup and the season MVP of the 2016-17 Italian Cup. He spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on Auburn's staff.

"I want to thank Coach May for giving me this incredible opportunity to join his staff," said Harrell. "My family and I feel extremely blessed to be in Paradise and be a part of the FAU family. I am so grateful that I get to work and build with amazing people each day. I am looking forward to helping our student-athletes achieve their goals on and off the court."

