Skip to main content

Former Auburn basketball star KT Harrell hired as Director of Basketball Operations at Florida Atlantic

Harrell spent the last two years as a graduate assistant with the Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Auburn basketball star KT Harrell has officially joined Florida Atlantic's basketball staff as Director of Basketball Operations, per FAU.

"We are extremely excited to welcome KT, his wife Krista and children Kamden and Siena to our FAU basketball family," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "KT is a person of high character who will be a tremendous mentor and sounding board to our student-athletes."

Harrell played at Virginia for two seasons before transferring to the Tigers, where he played for another two years.

Harrell scored 18.4 points per game throughout his career to rank sixth all-time in Auburn history. He also stands second in free throw percentage (83.9%) and sixth in three-point percentage (40.0%). Harrell earned All-SEC honors in 2015 after finishing as the SEC scoring champion that season.

Following his time with Auburn, Harrell played professional basketball overseas for Belgium, Italy and Turkey. Harrell was the leading scorer in the 2015-16 Turkish Federation Cup and the season MVP of the 2016-17 Italian Cup. He spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on Auburn's staff.

"I want to thank Coach May for giving me this incredible opportunity to join his staff," said Harrell. "My family and I feel extremely blessed to be in Paradise and be a part of the FAU family. I am so grateful that I get to work and build with amazing people each day. I am looking forward to helping our student-athletes achieve their goals on and off the court."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Cinmeon Bowers #5, KT Harrell #1 and Antoine Mason #14 of the Auburn Tigers celebrate following the 73-70 overtime win over the LSU Tigers during the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball star KT Harrell hired as Director of Basketball Operations at Florida Atlantic

By Lance Dawejust now
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

SI's recruiting expert chimes in on Auburn's recruiting class

By Zac Blackerby39 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tank Bigsby listed on Paul Hornung Award watch list

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
Football

Auburn football center Nick Brahms is on the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist

By Andrew Stefaniak3 hours ago
An Auburn baseball banner at the College World Series.
Baseball

BREAKING: Tim Hudson stepping down from Auburn baseball

By Lindsay Crosby22 hours ago
John Carroll Catholic s defensive lineman Wilky Denaud (52) makes a tackle against Fort Pierce Central in a spring football game Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Fort Pierce. John Carroll Catholic won 34-7. Tcn Spring Football Notebook 2
Football

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing Wilky Denaud

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
Football

4-star EDGE Wilky Denaud commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Predicting Auburn's Top 5 Receiving Targets

By Trey LeeJul 27, 2022 2:00 PM EDT