Former Auburn Forward Granted 5th Year of Eligibility, Exploring Transfer Options

One of the Auburn Tigers’ most productive players from last season could return to college basketball next year.

Former Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall was recently granted a fight year of eligibility through a preliminary injunction in Ohio, his home state, and is “exploring multiple college options” as he decides where he wishes to play the 2026-27 season.

Auburn transfer forward Keyshawn Hall tells @On3 he is exploring multiple college options after recently being granted an additional year of eligibility through a preliminary injunction in Ohio.



Hall would be one of the most productive returning players in college basketball… pic.twitter.com/sl8tJFgjw0 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 23, 2026

Hall has spent the last couple of months on the Summer League roster after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft and signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat. He saw action in five games in July, during which he averaged 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Hall declared for the draft on April 20 while simultaneously maintaining his college eligibility, and he entered the transfer portal in the event that he was granted a fifth season. Thus, he was planning on leaving Auburn no matter what — either by signing a professional contract or coming back to college to play elsewhere.

However, he wasn’t the only one who earned extra eligibility. The preliminary injunction lawsuit in Ohio also affected others throughout the country, including Cincinnati’s MJ Collins and Xavier forward Filip Borovicanin, who are now planning to return to their respective schools.

Auburn marked Hall’s fourth school in four years, as he spent just one season in the orange and blue after transferring in from UCF last offseason. He posted 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a senior with the Tigers, earning him Third Team All-SEC honors.