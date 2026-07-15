Auburn Basketball Schedules Exhibition Matchup With ACC Foe

For the second consecutive season, the Auburn Tigers will make their 2026-27 debut in the third annual Ballin’ in Boutwell in Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn is set to face the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. CST in Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium, per a release on Wednesday morning. The matchup will serve as the Tigers’ first exhibition game of the season, and based on recent history, they will likely add a second preseason exhibition, as well.

Back in Birmingham for some preseason action 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/krHOm8ALy0 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) July 15, 2026

“We’re thrilled to open the season at Boutwell Auditorium against a quality opponent like Florida State,” Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said. “Ballin in Boutwell provides a great opportunity for our team to gain valuable experience while competing in front of our incredible fans at an outstanding venue. We can’t wait to tip off the season in such a special atmosphere.”

This year’s event will feature five games over three days, with both Auburn and Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams participating. The lady Tigers will face UCF on Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. CST, just several hours before Steven Pearl’s squad takes the floor.

The Tigers seek their first win in Boutwell after falling to Oklahoma State 97-95 in overtime last year in their inaugural appearance at the event. Former Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall led the team with 26 points in the contest, including 12 straight points in crunch time, but a tie-breaking layup with eight seconds remaining in the extra period by Oklahoma State ultimately pushed the Cowboys to the victory.

Additionally, three other players finished in double figures, as Tahaad Pettiford recorded 17, Kevin Overton tallied 15, and Elyjah Freeman contributed 16.

Much like last offseason, during which Auburn started the year with 10 new players, the Tigers will face somewhat of a similar situation in Pearl’s second campaign. They acquired eight total additions from a variety of routes, including the transfer portal, high school ranks, and the international game, joining just three returning contributors: Pettiford, Overton, and Simon Walker.

Auburn brought in Troy’s Thomas Dowd, South Alabama’s Adam Olsen, Vanderbilt’s George Kimble, Santa Clara’s Bukky Oboye, and Owen Freeman from Creighton from the portal, who were also joined by French 7-footer Narcisse Ngoy and Lithuanian wing Mantas Rubštavičius from overseas.

The Tigers also added three-star shooting guard Caleb Williams as their only high school signee, who is ranked as the No. 26 shooting guard in the class of 2026.

Auburn will certainly boast a roster with more length and talent than last season, but of course, Pearl will take any opportunity for his eight new players to gain real experience together. It’s certainly an added advantage that any head coach would want, as it exposes weaknesses and tendencies that the coaching staff can tweak before November.

Other non-conference opponents that have already been announced include Arizona, Clemson, Middle Tennessee State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kansas or UNLV (Players Era).

According to a release from the program, Auburn’s full non-conference schedule is set to be released in the upcoming weeks.