How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Israel U-20 National Team

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will play their first of three games in Israel on Tuesday. After taking part in some activities and travel, the Auburn Tigers will face the Israel U-20 National Team at 12:00 pm CT in Malha, Arena in Jerusalem, Israel.

Pearl plans to use many different lineups in these exhibition contests to see what his new roster looks like on the court together against another opponent. Newcomers Tre Donaldson, Johni Broome, Chance Westry, and Yohan Traore will be making their Auburn debuts. All four are expected to have important roles with this team this season.

The Auburn Tigers will be able to see the action on the SEC Network. Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein will have the call. Both Bilas and Bernstein traveled with the team to Israel.

Pearl hinted that he would start a different lineup in each of Auburn's three games in Israel. There won't be a lot to read into regarding who gets more minutes than others but it will be interesting to see who makes the most of the opportunity.

Auburn's other games in Israel are on Sunday and Monday. All of the games are at 12:00 pm CT.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game

The Auburn Tigers will play the Israel U-20 National Team at 12:00 pm CT on the SEC Network.

