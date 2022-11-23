After defeating the Bradley Braves 85-64 in the first round of the Cancun Challenge, Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball (5-0) team will be taking on the Northwestern (5-0) Wildcats in the tournament finals.

This is the first battle between these two schools.

Auburn looked effective on the offensive side of the floor in their game Tuesday night in Cancun. For the first time this season, the Tigers had five players score in double figures including 14 points from Wendell Green Jr., who has notched double digits in four of the team’s five games. It was the first time to have five players in double digits since a win over Alabama in February earlier this year.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

The finals of the Cancun Challenge will tip off at 7:30 CT on the CBS Sports Network. Brett Dolan and Pete Gillen will have the call.

On the radio side, you can hear Andy Burcham and Brad Law on the Auburn Sports Network.

Fun fact

This is from a release from Auburn basketball:

More than 450+ Road “Witnesses” are in Cancun – an appreciation nickname Coach Pearl has given Auburn fans who travel to watch the Tigers. Since season tickets to men’s basketball games at Neville Arena are sold out every year, it’s easier to watch Auburn on the road.

The last time Auburn played in Cancun, the average crowd size (from old box scores) was 1,600 with the majority of the fans supporting Texas Tech or Purdue in 2016. Tuesday night’s attendance was 951 with the majority supporting Auburn.

