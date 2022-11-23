Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Northwestern.

After defeating the Bradley Braves 85-64 in the first round of the Cancun Challenge, Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball (5-0) team will be taking on the Northwestern (5-0) Wildcats in the tournament finals. 

This is the first battle between these two schools. 

Auburn looked effective on the offensive side of the floor in their game Tuesday night in Cancun. For the first time this season, the Tigers had five players score in double figures including 14 points from Wendell Green Jr., who has notched double digits in four of the team’s five games. It was the first time to have five players in double digits since a win over Alabama in February earlier this year. 

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

The finals of the Cancun Challenge will tip off at 7:30 CT on the CBS Sports Network. Brett Dolan and Pete Gillen will have the call. 

On the radio side, you can hear Andy Burcham and Brad Law on the Auburn Sports Network. 

Fun fact

This is from a release from Auburn basketball: 

More than 450+ Road “Witnesses” are in Cancun – an appreciation nickname Coach Pearl has given Auburn fans who travel to watch the Tigers. Since season tickets to men’s basketball games at Neville Arena are sold out every year, it’s easier to watch Auburn on the road.

The last time Auburn played in Cancun, the average crowd size (from old box scores) was 1,600 with the majority of the fans supporting Texas Tech or Purdue in 2016. Tuesday night’s attendance was 951 with the majority supporting Auburn.

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Harsin front shot
Football

Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M

By Lindsay Crosby
Aubie
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Wendell Green Jr. vs Texas Southern
Basketball

The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley

By Andrew Stefaniak
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) plays Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern 112-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Basketball

Get to know Auburns next Cancun Challenge opponent, Northwestern

By Jack Singley
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job

By Jack Singley
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

By Zac Blackerby
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

A current look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

By Jack Singley