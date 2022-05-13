Skip to main content

It's Jabari Smith's 19th birthday: A look back at some of his best moments as an Auburn Tiger

Soon to be NBA lottery pick Jabari Smith turns 19 today.

"On this day, a young king was born."

That was the caption of Auburn's social posts regarding Jabari Smith's birthday. It's spot on.

The Auburn star averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest for the Tigers in his one and only season on the Plains. While shooting 42.9% from the floor and 42.0% from three.

Here is a look back at five of Jabari Smith's best moments as an Auburn Tiger.

Tomahawk dunk vs Jacksonville State

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts to a Jabari Smith dunk during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.

A career ender, some might say.

This was the exclamation point in a 80-61 win over 15 seed Jacksonville State to send Auburn to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

31 points against Vanderbilt

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.

The threes would not stop falling against the Commodores in February.

Jabari Smith went 10-for-16 from the field with an impressive seven made three pointers, leading Auburn to a 94-80 win over Vanderbilt. It was one of the best shooting performances from one of the best jump shooters to ever come through the program.

And-one dunk to clinch a share of the SEC title

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This one was, in fact, with authority.

Auburn fumbled away a massive lead against the Bulldogs but managed to rally in overtime, outscoring MSU 20-7 in the OT period.

This dunk was the dagger.

A career night at Alabama

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Smith had what was at the time a career-high 25 points (8-of-14 shooting, 3-of-6 from three) on the road against the No. 25 Crimson Tide. Auburn escaped Coleman Coliseum with a 81-77 win. Jabari Smith also added in seven rebounds, two steals, and four blocks.

Lob off the backboard from Wendell Green Jr.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

There were several dunks or lobs that could have been chosen for this list, but Green's lob to Smith off of the backboard was particularly sweet.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

It's Jabari Smith's 19th birthday: A look back at some of his best moments as an Auburn Tiger

By Lance Dawe2 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts rival Alabama for the home finale

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Nov 29, 2014; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) scrambles chased by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker D.J. Pettway (57) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak7 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: How did Auburn miss on Julian Phillips? Auburn football's offseason plans

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested

By Auburn Daily Staff23 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Tiger Talk at Moe’s on Bent Creek on Thursday. April 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Could Auburn Football target Roderick Robinson II choose the Tigers?

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Julian Phillips picks Tennessee over Auburn, G-League

By Zac BlackerbyMay 12, 2022