It's Jabari Smith's 19th birthday: A look back at some of his best moments as an Auburn Tiger

"On this day, a young king was born."

That was the caption of Auburn's social posts regarding Jabari Smith's birthday. It's spot on.

The Auburn star averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest for the Tigers in his one and only season on the Plains. While shooting 42.9% from the floor and 42.0% from three.

Here is a look back at five of Jabari Smith's best moments as an Auburn Tiger.

Tomahawk dunk vs Jacksonville State © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK A career ender, some might say. This was the exclamation point in a 80-61 win over 15 seed Jacksonville State to send Auburn to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 31 points against Vanderbilt © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The threes would not stop falling against the Commodores in February. Jabari Smith went 10-for-16 from the field with an impressive seven made three pointers, leading Auburn to a 94-80 win over Vanderbilt. It was one of the best shooting performances from one of the best jump shooters to ever come through the program. And-one dunk to clinch a share of the SEC title Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports This one was, in fact, with authority. Auburn fumbled away a massive lead against the Bulldogs but managed to rally in overtime, outscoring MSU 20-7 in the OT period. This dunk was the dagger. A career night at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Smith had what was at the time a career-high 25 points (8-of-14 shooting, 3-of-6 from three) on the road against the No. 25 Crimson Tide. Auburn escaped Coleman Coliseum with a 81-77 win. Jabari Smith also added in seven rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Lob off the backboard from Wendell Green Jr. AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. There were several dunks or lobs that could have been chosen for this list, but Green's lob to Smith off of the backboard was particularly sweet.

