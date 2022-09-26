Checking in on Jabari Smith at Houston Rockets media day

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets are less than a week away from their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets held media day this week, and we got to hear about Smith from his coaches and teammates.

Smith also got the floor to answer some questions from the media.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about Smith and said, "I think the main thing about Jabari that everyone needs to know is that he is such a gifted defender now. Him as a defender is what I'm excited about. He's a big piece to that."

When asked about his strengths, Smith had this to say, "My feel for where to be, when to help, watching film, and knowing where to guard. That's just the mental side of it. But I feel like my feet are quick to guard smaller defenders. Of course, I'm 6'10 with long arms, so that helps too."

Smith was asked about his fit with the Rockets and said, "I feel like I fit right in with my defense and my versatility. I feel like with me being able to play the four and five; I'll be able to space the floor for Jalen, KP, and our guys. Overall, just playing hard and my will to win will help us tremendously."

Kevin Porter Jr. was asked about Smith's skills, and Porter Jr. said, " Jabari, his jumper is crazy. He can shoot the thing out of the ball."

Smith added during his time on the podium that he feels he has grown since being measured at the NBA Combine. Smith believes that he is six-foot-eleven now.

It seems Smith fits in great with the Rockets, and he and his teammates have a very strong bond. It will be a lot of fun for Auburn fans to watch Smith develop into an All-Star caliber player over the coming years.

Smith and the Rockets will have their season opener at home against the Spurs on Sunday, October 2nd at 6 p.m. CT.

