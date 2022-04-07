Five potential landing spots for Jabari Smith Jr.

The Orlando Magic are currently sitting at last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-59 as of April 6th which is second worst in the NBA. The Magic have struggled this season but have shown promise with their young core and have hit the draft really hard in the past few years. Guys like Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Johnathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and more.

The Magic’s major needs to take the next step toward the NBA playoffs and on is another forward who bring everything to the table and can grow and develop and the future is bright for this Orlando team. That’s exactly what Smith could bring to them, Smith bring a super star and winning mentality to whatever team he ends up on and in Orlando’s sake, that could be most important.

The Magic have shot 33% from the three-point line this season, which ranks 28th out of the 30 NBA teams. And Smith shot 42% from three in his freshman season at Auburn. Getting at top shooter in this year's draft should be a priority for Orlando and Smith is one of the best shooters in this draft and should be right around their draft order.

Pairing up Auburn guys in the NBA would be awesome considering Auburn's pipeline to the NBA in recent years. If the Magic draft Smith being able to watch him and Chuma Okeke together should be special and Auburn fans should be ecstatic about that opportunity.