Jabari Smith hit five 3's in Stellar Preseason Debut for the Rockets

Jabari Smith is getting it done for the Houston Rockets.

Jabari Smith dazzled audiences in the Rockets' first preseason game scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

The performance left Rockets fans and NBA fans alike excitedly drawing comparisons to how great Smith could be. The comparisons had quite a range and even included Kevin Durant and David Robinson.

While Smith’s onslaught of 3-pointers was impressive, his defense drew as much or more reaction. Head Coach Steven Silas is most excited about what Smith can do on the defensive end, and recently said he’s “such a good defender, like now.”

For such a tall player, it is easy to forget Smith is only 19. Reports are also coming out that he is getting taller. Smith has confirmed this himself, and the Rockets now have him listed at 6’11 instead of 6’10 from last year.

Smith feels that he is “a lot more loose” than he was this summer. The jitters from this Summer appear to be gone, and he looks ready to go. Unfortunately Smith is currently limited with an ankle sprain, but is eyeing the regular season opener as a return date.

There were many impressive plays from the first preseason game. Here is a clip of a step back three from the top of the key.

The combination of length, athleticism, and shooting ability is extremely rare. At 6’11 that shot release is just about unblockable. This is a big reason why the Durant comparison keeps coming up.

Here are a few fun Twitter reactions with Rockets fans and writers sharing their thoughts and excitement

Finally, here is a tweet sharing all eight of Smith’s made 3’s and field goals from the game. If he is able to play in the opener, his first game will appropriately be in his home state when the Rockets take on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday October 18th.

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
