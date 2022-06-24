Houston Rockets expert reacts to Jabari Smith falling to the third overall selection

Jabari Smith Jr. was selected third overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. is a member of the Houston Rockets.

His slide from projected first overall pick to the third selection in the 2022 NBA Draft surprised almost all of the NBA Draft community as well as the Auburn fanbase.

The folks that cover the Rockets didn't see it coming either due to many of them having Smith as the number one player in the draft.

Rockets expert Jackson Gatlin, host of the Locked On Rockets podcast discussed what he was thinking when SMith fell to his team at three.

"I was incredulous honestly. I really couldn't believe with my own two eyes what was happening. The insanity of the 24 hours leading up to the draft with Vega odds shifting, and I didn't quite buy it. I thought it was posting from the Magic and OKC. And then low and behold, Jabari Smith Jr. is there at number three for the Houston Rockets to take. And he was the guy throughout this entire pre-draft process, he was number one on my board. I really think he's going to be such a special talent and the NBA level."

Smith became the highest-drafted Auburn Tiger in program history Thursday night. He also was the first half of Auburn's draft picks. Center Walker Kessler was selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was the first time in program history that Auburn had two first-round selections in the NBA Draft.

