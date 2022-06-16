Skip to main content

Orlando Magic expert chimes in on Jabari Smith

Here's what the Orlando Magic are thinking about Auburn star Jabari Smith.

Auburn basketball star Jabari is the favorite to be the first selection in the NBA Draft later this month. 

It's garnering national coverage as it should. Being the first overall selection of a major draft has the potential to change a franchise and the power structure of the NBA if the Orlando Magic handles the choice correctly. 

Opinions on who should go number one vary based on who you ask so Auburn Daily wanted to go to our friends at Magic Insider to get the scoop and perspective on where that team's mindset is as the NBA Draft gets closer. 

Here's our quick Q&A with Jeremy Brener

Auburn Daily: Do you think Jabari Smith will be the first pick?

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Brener: I think he's the safest option at No. 1 and considering he was the first of the top prospects the Magic met with, he certainly is the favorite to be the top pick. He's probably got the highest floor out of any of the top guys as well, which is a decent longterm starter. I think his bust potential is less than Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.


AD: Who do you personally prefer? Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren?

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Brener: It's really tight between the two. Holmgren has the higher ceiling as a defender and someone who's a unique prospect. There's a chance he could be an All-NBA defender someday. But it's possible Smith could become that as well, just less likely. What makes Smith more dynamic is his ability to defend multiple positions. It gives the Magic more to work with when configuring lineups and defensive assignments. I prefer Smith simply because he has more of a chance of being a sound starter and someone who can add to the team in more ways than Holmgren.


AD: From an NBA perspective, what are your thoughts on Bruce Pearl coached prospects?

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If you count Davion Mitchell, who spent one season playing seldom minutes in 2017-18 before transferring to Baylor, then Bruce Pearl would have coached a first-round pick in four consecutive years (Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro, Mitchell, Jabari Smith). And barring a total meltdown with Smith, that's three straight years of top-10 picks. Not very many coaches can say that, and it shows that Pearl's recruitment and program are strengthening. 

AD: Can Jabari be an All-Star in this league?

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Brener: Absolutely. He's got to grow his game a lot before getting there, but there's certainly potential. He reminds me a lot of Khris Middleton, All-Star and NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton has never been a primary option on a contender, but the Bucks don't win the Finals last year without him and being a strong No. 2 option on a great team warrants All-Star status.


AD: What are you expectations for Smith if he's selected by the Magic?

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Brener: My guess is he's a consistent 15-20 point scorer in the league while averaging 6-8 rebounds. If he can bump that up beyond 20, that's All-Star potential. But for starters, he can come into the league next season and get 15 points per game.

