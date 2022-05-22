Skip to main content

NBA Draft expert ranks Jabari Smith as his fourth overall player

Are there three players better than Jabari Smith in this year's NBA Draft?

Is Jabari Smith the fourth most likely member of the 2022 NBA Draft class to be a superstar in the NBA?

According to Leif Thulin, the cohost of Locked On NBA Big Board, Jabari Smith is less likely to be a superstar than other top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey. 

Here's what he said when discussing his latest big board rankings. 

As a college basketball fan, it was good for me to take a break and not rank while being influenced by players and their teams and just watching the film. 
My opinion has changed a little bit so I wanted to release one that was fresh and not influenced by my college basketball-loving self and that is where my ranking of Jabari (Smith) at four differed from what I saw during the college season. 
What I saw during the college season was the best shooting big man in college basketball. He was solid defensively on a team who at the time was top five in the nation for most of the year. 
I think when I differentiate my love for what he brings to the table, and you can quote me from previous episodes, I had Jabari as my number one. With that said, my rationale is Jabari has the hardest time becoming the superstar. 
In your first four picks what are you looking for? You're looking for a franchise, game-changing prospect. Jabari Smith could be that and I don't want to insult his potential of being that I just think the other three guys, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey have more potential to become superstars.

This is a juicy take and one that won't be seen in many places. Smith appears to be a consensus top-two pick with Holmgren occasionally projected at the top spot to the Orlando Magic. If that were to happen, Smith landing with the Thunder with the second overall pick seems to be a no-brainer for most draft analysts. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

NBA Draft expert ranks Jabari Smith as his fourth overall player

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Wilkin Formby takes a picture with Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.
Football

Auburn football is pursuing 4-star OT Wilkin Formby

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn baseball vs the Kentucky Wildcats.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops the final regular season series to Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby19 hours ago
Prosecutor Matt Hart questions witness Jimmy Rane during Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's trial on Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via Pool)
Football

Auburn booster Jimmy Rane reportedly denies any booster interference with Bryan Harsin, football program

By Lance DaweMay 21, 2022
Auburn baseball's Kason Howell vs the Kentucky Wildcats.
Baseball

Auburn baseball loses game three, series to Kentucky

By Andrew StefaniakMay 21, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

What the New NCAA Recruiting Rule Means for Auburn

By Jack PickelMay 21, 2022
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game to win over Kentucky

By Andrew StefaniakMay 20, 2022
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins game two vs the Kentucky Wildcats

By Zac BlackerbyMay 20, 2022