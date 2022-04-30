Moorehead State transfer Johni Broome chooses Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added Johni Broome to their roster. The Moorehead State transfer selected the Auburn Tigers.

Broome announced his commitment date and told fans that he would be announcing his decision between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators.

The transfer center was seen as one of the most impactful players in the transfer portal. He dominated the Ohio Valley Conference while at Morehead State. He led the conference with 10.5 rebounds per game.

Many assume Broome will attempt to fill the hole left behind by Walker Kessler who announced he would be entering the NBA Draft with hopes of becoming a first-round pick. Broome offers the ability to block shots and snag rebounds just like Kessler did last season.

The 6-foot-10 post player brings a physical edge that Bruce Pearl will instantly place in his lineup in the quest to defend the SEC regular-season championship from last season.

Broome will have three years left of eligibility and could offer some stability to the Tigers when it comes to having the size and a presence down low. Broome and Morehead State played in Auburn Arena in the season opener and he was able to score 12 points on 15 shots.

Auburn now has four commits for the 2022 class. Traore and Broome are the latest additions. Pearl and the Tigers will also bring in four-star Chance Westry and three-star Tre Donaldson.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube