Why Auburn is 'No. 1' Over Notre Dame, UCF for WR Recruit

Though the Auburn Tigers have filled the roles of former Auburn receivers Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton, Jr. and others for the upcoming season, the future of the wide receiver room remains uncertain. Alex Golesh and company are looking to change that, as they recently offered 2029 wide receiver Daniel Dakin, and they made quite a strong impression.

Dakin, who stands at 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, also holds offers from Notre Dame and UCF, among others. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Dakin recently to discuss his Auburn offer and his recruitment as a whole.

“As of right now, Auburn is No. 1 on my board above UCF,” he said. “I was very shocked and excited after getting the offer but I was really joyus.”

Why does Dakin view Auburn with such high esteem? It starts with the coaching staff and the program, he said.

“The coaching staff is wonderful, full of great people,” he said. “Auburn stands out a lot to me. Because not only is it a high prestigious school academically, but athletically. I am not planning a visit at this moment but in the future I will schedule a visit.”

Dakin, who is still quite early in his recruitment due to being in the class of 2029, is quite confident in the rest of his high school career.

“I will continue approaching my high school career by doing good on and off the field,” he said. “I want people to know that I am a great player willing to do anything my team needs to win, while also showing great leadership skills on and off the field.”

Wide receiver play has been the narrative at Auburn over the past few seasons, ever since Cam Coleman stepped on and subsequently off of Auburn’s campus. Golesh has made it clear that his offense will rely heavily on the rushing attack, but he has also signed some top-level receivers to complement his rushing threat.

Dakin would be a great acquisition for the Tigers’ currently vacant 2029 class, though it is worth noting that Dakin will not likely reach a decision for some time due to the youth of his playing career.

With that said, if Golesh can land Dakin down the line, Dakin could prove to be the next big receiver to dominate Auburn headlines.