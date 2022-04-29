Skip to main content

Auburn target Johni Broome cuts list of schools to two, sets commitment date

The Morehead State transfer is down to his two final schools.

Morehead State big man Johni Broome has cut down his from eight schools to a final two, including Auburn and Florida. 

Broome will make his final decision at 3:00 PM EST on April 30th. Broome is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the transfer portal after averaging 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks last year for the Eagles of Morehead State. Previously all signs pointed to Broome choosing Auburn, but he waited longer than most people expected to set his commitment date. 

This means Florida must have pushed hard after him. He has visited both Florida and Auburn, and we know that if Bruce Pearl can get a guy on campus, he will get them more times than not. It wouldn’t make much sense for Broome to choose Florida after big man Colin Castleton decided to come back to Florida. 

Broome was a true freshman last season, so he still has three years of eligibility that he would be able to use, assuming he does not decide to head to the draft in the coming years. Broome would fill a hole for the Auburn basketball team left by Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award winner Walker Kessler who decided to put his name in the NBA Draft. With Auburn already landing five-star Yohan Traore and hot on the trail for five-star Julian Phillips landing Broome would make Auburn a National Championship contender once again. 

Getting Broome to the plains would show how far Coach Pearl has brought this basketball program from where it was when he was first hired. As Auburn fans, we are blessed to have a coach who is such a great recruiter like Pearl, and we are lucky that we locked him down to be our coach for the next eight years.

Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
