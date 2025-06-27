Johni Broome Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
With the 35th pick of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome has been selected by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, Broome was named The Sporting News Men's College Basketball Player of the Year after helping lead the Tigers reach the Final Four.
The 6-foot-10 and 240 pound forward led the Tigers in points (18.6), rebounds (10.8) and blocks per game. Besides his Player of the Year recognition, he was also named the SEC Player of the Year and was a Consensus first-team All-American.
Before transferring to Auburn, he spent two seasons at Morehead State University. During his final season with the Eagles, Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game while being named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.
In a scouting report put together by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he praised Broome’s constant effort and impact on both ends of the floor. While he has to make strides as a shooter if he hopes to be able to stretch the floor, his tenacity helps him produce despite some skill-related limitations.
“Sets the tone for his team showing emotion after big plays. He leads with his effort by running the floor hard, and hustling and communicating on defense,” O’Connor said. “In the Elite 8, he showed his toughness after suffering an elbow injury by returning to the floor then grabbing one-armed rebounds.”
Broome is the first former Tigers player to be selected in this year’s draft.