Kentucky's Mark Pope Goes Nuclear on Officiating, Claims Wildcats Were "Cheated" in Loss to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers picked up arguably their most important win of the season on Saturday night in Neville Arena, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 75-74, in thrilling fashion.

With the game featuring 10 ties and 11 lead changes, Auburn was once down by as many as nine in the second half, but Steven Pearl’s squad found a way to claw its way back to secure what was widely viewed as a must-win.

However, the play that set up Elyjah Freeman’s putback game-winner has generated some controversy from the Wildcat camp. After two made free throws by Tahaad Pettiford to cut the deficit to 74-73, Kentucky guard Colin Chandler was whistled for an offensive foul on the inbound pass with just over 14 seconds remaining.



Kevin Overton drew the foul as Chandler extended his arm while trying to garner separation, giving the ball right back to Auburn and giving the Tigers an opportunity in the final seconds.

Nobody seems more upset at the foul call on Chandler than Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, and he did not hold back in the postgame press conference.

“Well, we’re not allowed to talk about the referees, but you guys saw it, and I think sometimes it’s just super personal,” Pope said. “And so I’m not allowed to comment on the referees. I won’t comment on the referees. It's unfortunate that, you know, it’s just unfortunate. It didn’t cost us the game. We’re in control of the game, so, you know, we’ll find ways to go win.”

Pope was asked for more insight on the next question by a different reporter, during which he became much more animated than in his previous answer.

“We refuse to give control to people that are outside of our program,” Pope said on his message to his players after the game. “Regardless of how personal it might get or how bad it might get, we refuse to give control to fans, to give control to anybody else associated with this game. Regardless of how blatantly people are trying to make this not happen, we refuse to.”

“So, we’re not giving away our power,” Pope continued. “We’re not, like, we don’t make excuses. We don’t do that. Regardless of what is happening, regardless of how disgraceful things are, we don’t give away our power. Regardless of how embarrassing, personal, awful, unacceptable things are, we refuse to give away our power.”

But the harsh response to the SEC officials didn’t stop there. In fact, it got worse after he left the media room.

Directly after Pope exited the press conference, he was caught making some interesting claims to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart down the hallway about the officiating.

“Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, screw ‘em. I did not say a word about how they cheated us,” Pope said.

Mark Pope as he left the postgame podium:



"Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, screw 'em. I did not say a WORD about how they cheated us" 😳



(🎥: @mikegittens) pic.twitter.com/pMKHpo39DO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 22, 2026

Additionally, Kentucky point guard Otega Oweh and forward Mo Dioubate went to social media to express their displeasure with the officiating, as well.

“These refs gonna do it every time,” Oweh said on his Instagram story.

Otega Oweh’s Instagram story 😬 pic.twitter.com/zpjp6sX35v — Kentucky Hoops (@kentuckyhoopsig) February 22, 2026

Regardless of the officiating, Auburn found a way to win a game that it absolutely had to have if the Tigers wish to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.



Now, Auburn hits the road once again to face Oklahoma on Tuesday, and the last thing the Tigers need to do is fail to build on this win and fall to the 13-14 Sooners.