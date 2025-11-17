Takeaways From Auburn Loss to Houston: Make Your Free Throws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers fell to the top-ranked Houston Cougars 73-72 in the Tigers’ first ranked matchup of the year. Both the Auburn and the Cougar defenses were playing very physically all night. Here are a few takeaways from the matchup.
Auburn Can Hang With the Best in the Country
Despite a roster makeover, Auburn has shown that it can hang with the best teams in the country. Both of these squads were in the Final Four last season, with Houston playing for the national championship. Auburn’s squad last season had ten seniors who have all departed. The only player that returned from that team is Tahaad Pettiford.
The inexperience of Auburn showed today, and veteran Houston head coach Kevin Sampson gameplanned his team to play physically like they always do. Auburn initially looked as if it did not want to be physical, with Houston forcing easy turnovers and getting offensive rebounds. Despite this, Auburn was able to keep the game within striking distance, but came short in the end.
Free Throws, Free throws, Free throws
Auburn failed to lead the game at any point in the second half, despite many pushes to make the game tight. However, the game could have possibly been won if they had hit more of their free throws. Auburn finished 21-of-33 from the free-throw line, in what ended up being a one-point loss.
The free-throw line is something that is earned, and not given. And the Tigers failed to capitalize on many given opportunities at the free-throw line. The same could be said for the Tigers’ initial outing against Bethune-Cookman, where Auburn shot 27-38 from the line, but managed to squeak out a win in overtime.
Unable to Capitalize on Forced Turnovers
Houston finished the game with 10 turnovers, and Auburn was only able to score nine points off of those turnovers. Auburn missed a lot of shots as a whole, but being able to capitalize on turnovers is a must if you want to win basketball games.
Auburn Relies Too Much on Individual Playmakers
Keyshawn Hall left the game with 4:14 left in the game, and he is the Tigers’ leading scorer by a large margin. With only seconds on the clock, Auburn tried to force-feed Tahaad Pettiford for the game-winning shot, which Houston knew was coming since Hall was injured. Pettiford was swarmed and still tried to drive to the lane for the shot, which did not work in Auburn’s favor.
All in all, Auburn was able to compete all night, despite being the underdogs. Auburn still has a lot of basketball left to play this year, and it is important to put this one behind them. Auburn has another matchup coming up this Tuesday against Jackson State at home in Neville Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.