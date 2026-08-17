Keyshawn Hall Ranked In Top-Five Transfers Amidst Fifth Year of Eligibility

A former Auburn Tiger is receiving high praise for his efforts over the past four seasons, as Keyshawn Hall, who played for the Tigers in 2025, was recently named a five-star and the fifth-best player in the 2026 transfer portal.

Hall, who is rated as a 0.9800, ties with Flory Bidunga, who transferred from Kansas to Louisville; Milan Momcilovic, who transferred from Iowa State to Kentucky; John Blackwell, who transferred from Wisconsin to Duke; Tounde Yessoufou, who transferred from Baylor to St. John’s; and Massamba Diop, who transferred from Arizona State to Gonzaga.

Hall, who technically entered the Transfer Portal back in April, was the Tigers’ top scorer by average in 2025, averaging 19.1 points per game, culminating in back-to-back season-high 32-point performances against Texas A&M and Arkansas. He also led the Tigers in rebounds per game with 7.1.

Hall tried his luck with the NFL Draft after a strong season with the Tigers, but was not taken in either of the draft’s two rounds. In the meantime, Hall signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat, allowing him to play for their G League team during the summer.

Hall’s entrance into the Portal back in April was more of a precautionary move, as at the time he did not even have eligibility to play in college. However, after missing out on the NBA, Hall filed a court injunction that now allows him to participate in NCAA-sanctioned events in the 2026-27 season.

Following Hall’s departure, the question of replacing his production has been a big one for Auburn head coach Steven Pearl and company, and though they have certainly rebuilt each aspect of Hall’s production, no one player has stood out enough to be the ‘next Keyshawn Hall.’

From Johni Broome to Keyshawn Hall, every Tiger team over the past few years has had a keystone piece that defines the season. With Broome, it ended with a Final Four run, while with Hall, it ended with an NIT Championship win. Both players were vastly different, and yet each was able to lead the team both in the regular season and in the postseason.

A popular pick for Auburn’s next keystone big man is Mantas Rubštavičius, a Lithuanian big man who transferred overseas this season to play with the Tigers. Rubštavičius has elite three-point ability, can drive and plays solid defense all while standing at 6-foot-7.

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