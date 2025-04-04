Mentor Vs. Mentee: Florida vs. Auburn is Personal for Todd Golden, Bruce Pearl
SAN ANTONIO-- In 2009, Bruce Pearl boarded a flight to Israel to coach the USA Open basketball team in the Maccabiah Games, also known as the “Jewish Olympics”. Already overseas and waiting to run the point was Todd Golden, a scrappy small-school product with a knack for leading.
Fast forward 15 years, and that young guard is now a rising star in the coaching world, thanks in part to the opportunities and mentorship brought on by his former coach. Golden's second coaching stop was as an assistant under Pearl with the Auburn Tigers from 2014 to 2016.
Now, the protege and mentor are on opposite sidelines, Pearl with Auburn and Golden as the head coach for the Florida Gators, fighting for a spot in the National Championship.
“It's a little surreal. Playing against one of your biggest and best mentors, not exactly something you expect when the season starts,” Golden said. “I know he's incredibly proud of me.”
Golden’s ambition and basketball IQ left a strong impression on his former coach. Five years after coaching him, Pearl gave Golden his first Power 5 opportunity as Auburn’s director of basketball operations.
According to Pearl, his tendency to emphasize loyalty and collaboration left a lasting impact on Golden.
“Todd recognized how close I was to my coaches, how much I relied on my coaches, and the bar that we set about the way they behaved, the way they taught, the way they carried themselves,” said Pearl. “I think that meant a lot to Todd.”
Golden and Pearl’s son, Steven, were among Bruce’s first hires at Auburn after spending three years away from coaching.
Although Golden and Bruce met in 2009, the Gators head coach had already become acquainted with Steven. The two were teammates at the 2006 Maccabi Australian International Games, where the two helped Team USA win Gold, and still remain close friends. The two would also coach under Bruce during Golden's tenure with the Tigers.
Steven remains with Auburn to this day.
The bond between both families runs deep. When Golden’s wife gave birth to his first child, Bruce Pearl was one of the first people to hold his newborn son.
On Saturday, both families will have to put their strong friendships aside, but there’s no denying how special this moment is.
“I'm incredibly grateful for him and his family and the opportunities they provided for me. I would not be here if I didn't have my relationship and experience working with and being around Bruce and his son Steven,” Golden said. “A full-circle moment for both of us.”
Saturday’s game will be televised on CBS, and tip-off is set for 6:09 p.m. ET.