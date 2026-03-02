SI

Men's College Basketball Conference Tournaments: A Comprehensive Schedule

Here’s a short roundup of every prelude to March Madness.
Florida toppled Tennessee in 2025 to claim the SEC men’s basketball crown.
On the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, many Americans rediscover college basketball for the first time in a year. Unfortunately, these poor souls just barely miss out one of the sport’s special treats.

That is conference tournament week—or, more accurately, the zany two-week run-up to the NCAA tournament in which the field’s 31 automatic bids are decided. From here some of the sport’s most memorable moments have sprung, like UConn guard Kemba Walker’s game-winning shot in 2011, or Michigan’s 2017 Big Ten tournament title after a near-catastrophe.

The conference tournaments tip off on Monday, March 2 with a Horizon League play-in game between Cleveland State and IU Indianapolis.

Here is a brief guide to all of the conference tournament fun 2026 has to offer, sorted chronologically from the first conference final to the last.

Ohio Valley

Dates: March 4 to 7

Final Date/Time/TV: March 7, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Evansville, Ind.

2025 Champion: SIU Edwardsville

Big South

Dates: March 4, 6 to 8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8, Noon ET, ESPN2

Site: Johnson City, Tenn.

2025 Champion: High Point

Missouri Valley

Dates: March 5 to 8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8, Noon ET, CBS

Site: St. Louis

2025 Champion: Drake

Atlantic Sun

Dates: March 4, 6 to 8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Jacksonville

2025 Champion: Lipscomb

Summit League

Dates: March 4 to 8

Final Date/Time/TV: March 8, 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

Site: Sioux Falls, S.D.

2025 Champion: Omaha

Southern

Dates: March 6 to 9

Final Date/Time/TV: March 9, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Asheville, N.C.

2025 Champion: Wofford

Sun Belt

Dates: March 3 to 9

Final Date/Time/TV: March 9, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Pensacola, Fla.

2025 Champion: Troy

CAA

Dates: March 6 to 10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

Site: Washington, D.C.

2025 Champion: UNC Wilmington

Horizon League

Dates: March 2, 4, 8 to 10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

2025 Champion: Robert Morris

Northeast

Dates: March 4, 7, 10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Campus sites

2025 Champion: Saint Francis

MAAC

Dates: March 5 to 8, 10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Atlantic City, N.J.

2025 Champion: Mount St. Mary’s

West Coast

Dates: March 5 to 10

Final Date/Time/TV: March 10, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Paradise, Nev.

2025 Champion: Gonzaga

Gonzaga celebrates its West Coast tournament victory in 2025.
Southland

Dates: March 8 to 11

Final Date/Time/TV: March 11, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Lake Charles, La.

2025 Champion: McNeese

Patriot League

Dates: March 3, 5, 8, 11

Final Date/Time/TV: March 11, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

Site: Campus sites

2025 Champion: American

Big Sky

Dates: March 7 to 11

Final Date/Time/TV: March 11, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Boise, Idaho

2025 Champion: Montana

America East

Dates: March 7, 10, 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Campus sites

2025 Champion: Bryant

MEAC

Dates: March 11 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Norfolk, Va.

2025 Champion: Norfolk State

Big 12

Dates: March 10 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Kansas City

2025 Champion: Houston

Mountain West

Dates: March 11 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 6 p.m. ET, CBS

Site: Paradise, Nev.

2025 Champion: Colorado State

Big East

Dates: March 11 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Site: New York

2025 Champion: St. John’s

SWAC

Dates: March 9 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Site: College Park, Ga.

2025 Champion: Alabama State

MAC

Dates: March 12 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Cleveland

2025 Champion: Akron

ACC

Dates: March 10 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Charlotte

2025 Champion: Duke

Cooper Flagg cuts down the net after Duke’s 2025 ACC tournament title.
Conference USA

Dates: March 10 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Huntsville, Ala.

2025 Champion: Liberty

Big West

Dates: March 11 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Henderson, Nev.

2025 Champion: UC San Diego

WAC

Dates: March 11 to 14

Final Date/Time/TV: March 14, 11:59 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Site: Paradise, Nev.

2025 Champion: Grand Canyon

Ivy League

Dates: March 14 to 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15, Noon ET, ESPN2

Site: Ithaca, N.Y.

2025 Champion: Yale

Atlantic 10

Dates: March 11 to 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Site: Pittsburgh

2025 Champion: VCU

SEC

Dates: March 11 to 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Nashville

2025 Champion: Florida

American

Dates: March 11 to 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Site: Birmingham

2025 Champion: Memphis

Big Ten

Dates: March 10 to 15

Final Date/Time/TV: March 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Site: Chicago

2025 Champion: Michigan

