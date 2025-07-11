More Tigers Make NBA Summer League Debuts
Coming off of a run to the Final Four most key players from last year’s Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team made their way onto NBA teams, a list that includes Denver Jones, Miles Kelly, Dylan Cardwell, Chaney Johnson and Johni Broome.
Kelly and Cardwell each made their NBA summer league debut Thursday night, and Kelly shined in his first NBA action.
Kelly is currently on the Dallas Mavericks summer league roster, but is overshadowed by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. All the cameras were pinned to Flagg and Lakers second-year player Bronny James, but Kelly showed why the cameras should also be pinned on him.
Kelly played 29 minutes in his summer league debut, scoring a total of 17 points, more than Flagg’s 10 points. He shot 6-for-12 overall and 3-for-8 from behind the 3-point line. He also recorded four rebounds and two assists to go along with a steal, showing his ability to be all over the court.
Meanwhile, Cardwell did not have as much success as Kelly in his debut. Cardwell played for 10 minutes, shooting 0-1 from the field. However, he still showed his defensive presence on the court with a strong stop in the paint. The Sacramento Kings and Cardwell return to the hardwood on July 12th against the Chicago Bulls.
Broome, a second-round pick in this year's draft, started his second game with the 76ers on Thursday, losing 110-70 to the San Antonio Spurs.Broome posted 8 points, five rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block, one of his better all around performances of the summer league so far.
Although Johnson and Jones are on the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team, neither played in Cleveland's opener. According to ESPN, it was a coach’s decision. The Cavaliers return to the court on July 12th vs the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Chaney and Denver have yet to make their NBA summer league debuts, but will have three more scheduled opportunities to do so.