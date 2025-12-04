Auburn Tigers Class of 2026 Signing Day Recap, Recruiting Rankings and More

AUBURN, Ala.— Head coach Alex Golesh announced the addition of 15 new student-athletes to the Auburn football program on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The group consists of 14 high school signees and one junior college prospect who will be a part of the 2026 Auburn football roster.

Of the group, six of the 15 total prospects are from the state of Alabama, four from Florida and two from Mississippi. There is also one signee each from Tennessee, Maryland, and Germany.

Thirteen of the newest signees will enroll in January and go through spring practice.

Auburn can continue signing players through Friday and will also add to the roster through the transfer portal that opens January 2 along with the regular signing period that begins February 4.

Auburn is currently ranked No. 34 nationally by 247Sports with only 17 commitments. Of the teams ahead of the Tigers, only three have less total players on their commitment list.

2026 AUBURN CLASS

Adam Balogoun-Ali LB 6-2 215 Palm Beach, FL/Cardinal Newman

DJ Broughton TE 6-5 225 Mobile, AL/ Mary G. Montgomery HS

Rhys Brush QB 6-2 187 Tampa, FL/Armwood HS

Wayne Henry S 5-10 160 Baltimore, MD/St. Frances Academy

Mykall Lundy-Foster OL 6-4 320 Tallahassee, FL/Chiles HS

Parker Pritchett OL 6-5 310 Fort Mitchell, AL/Carver HS

DeShawn Spencer WR 5-11 165 Mobile, AL/Saraland HS

Shadarius Toodle LB 6-3 235 Mobile, AL/Cottage Hill Christian

Shadrick Toodle Jr. S 6-4 210 Mobile, AL/Miss. Gulf Coast CC

Travis Wakefield LS 6-2 210 Nashville, TN/Lipscomb Academy

Chris Wells DL 6-3 205 Petal, MS/Petal HS

Corey Wells DL 6-5 330 Petal, MS/Petal HS

Jaquez Wilkes LB 6-4 245 Wadley, AL/HS

Brian Williams Jr. WR 6-4 190 Orlando, FL/The First Academy

Wilson Zierer OL 6-6 295 Munich, GER/

BIO CAPSULES

Adam Balogoun-Ali

LB, 6-2, 215

Prior to Auburn: Prepped for coach Jack Daniels at Cardinal Newman High … 94 tackles as a senior … two-time South Florida Sun-Sentinel first team honoree … Under Armour and Rivals MVP … No. 1 rated inside linebacker in the country … four stars by ESPN and 247 Composite … No. 20 player in Florida … No. 142 on ESPN 300 … also played basketball and ran track

Personal: Son of Shannon Bouhia … birthday is March 26 … nick name is Goon

DJ Broughton

TE, 6-5, 225

Mobile, AL / Mary G. Montgomery HS

Prior to Auburn: Standout for coach Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, Alabama … finished high school career with 751 receiving yards on 46 receptions with 11 touchdowns … selected for Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game … also played baseball and basketball … Rivals rates as three stars … No. 23 in Alabama … No. 45 tight end in the country … 247 Sports rated him three stars … No. 48 in Alabama … An ESPN three-star prospect … No. 46 in state … No. 43 tight end in nation … 32 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns during senior season

Personal: Son of Andrea and Damarcus Broughton … birthday is June 8

Rhys Brush

QB, 6-2, 187

Tampa, FL / Armwood HS

Prior to Auburn: Starred at Armwood High School for coach Evan Davis … holds school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns … also set single-season touchdown mark … finished junior season with more than 2,500 passing yards and 37 touchdowns … also rushed for 110 yards … helped team to three district titles and one region championship … also starred in baseball … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 151 in Florida … As a junior, led Armwood to an undefeated regular season and the regional finals of Florida’s 6A playoffs … 2,127 total yards and 33 total touchdowns as a senior … three-star prospect according to Rivals … No. 87 in Florida … ESPN rates as a three-star prospect

Personal: Son of Bobby and Kara Brush … birthday is November 6

Wayne Henry

S, 5-10, 160

Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Prior to Auburn: Prepped for Messay Hailemariam at St. Frances Academy … Polynesian Bowl selection … 60 tackles … two interceptions … five pass breakups … one forced fumble … helped team to No. 1 national ranking … three-star prospect

Personal: Birthday is March 30 … son of Katoya Gross

Mykall Lundy-Foster

OL, 6-4, 320

Tallahassee, FL / Chiles HS

Prior to Auburn: Prepped at Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Florida for coach Bill Ragans …. Team captain … Two-year starter for Chiles … also competed in track and field … rated three stars by ESPN … No. 130 in state … earned a three-star rating from Rivals … No. 143 in Florida … No. 144 in Florida according to 247 Sports

Parker Pritchett

OL, 6-5, 310

Fort Mitchell, AL / G.W. Carver (Ga.) HS

Prior to Auburn: Prep standout for coach Jarvis Jones at George Washington Carver High in Columbus, Ga. … ESPN rates as a four-star prospect … No. 39 in Georgia … No. 40 offensive tackle in country … three-star prospect according to 247 Sports … No. 79 in Georgia .. No. 55 offensive tackle … Rivals rates as three stars … No. 73 in Georgia … 2024 Super 7 Macon Touchdown Club … 2024 Rising Senior Bowl … 2024 Class AA Georgia State Champion … also ran track

Personal: Son of Robert and Antoinette Pritchett … Birthday is December 19 … nickname is Dooly

DeShawn Spencer

WR, 5-11, 165

Mobile, AL / Saraland HS

Prior to Auburn: Prep star at Saraland High for coach Jeff Kelly … posted 76 receptions for 1,385 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior … added 444 rushing yards and five touchdowns … Alabama vs Mississippi All-Star Game participant … Alabama Class 6A Player of the Week pick … helped team to three straight region titles … had 54 catches for1,220 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior … all-region honoree

Personal: Birthday is July 4 … son of Kurshla Seals and Shawn Spencer … nickname is Shy

Shadarius Toodle

LB, 6-3, 235

Mobile, AL / Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Prior to Auburn: Standout defender for coach Carvel Jones at Cottage Hill Christian Academy … finished high school career with 492 tackles, eight interceptions and 12.0 sacks … two-time first team All-State honoree … three-time all-region pick … Optimist Club Player of the Week six times … Bryant Bank Player of the Week … Adidas All-American Bowl selection … also played basketball and ran track … consensus four-star prospect … 247 Sports ranked No. 13 in Alabama and the No. 13 linebacker in country … four-star prospect … No. 248 in nation … Rivals’ No. 13 player in Alabama … four-star rating … No. 184 in ESPN 300 … No. 8 in Alabama … No. 3 inside linebacker

Personal: Son of Shadrick Sr. and Shawanda Toodle … birthday is November 4 … brother of fellow Tiger Shadrick Toodle Jr.

Shadrick Toodle Jr.

S, 6-4, 210

Mobile, AL / Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Prior to Auburn: Played for Jack Wright at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College … 26 tackles, one interception and five PBU in MGCCC career … helped team to 9-2 record in 2025 … two-time south division champions … three-star prospect … first team All-MACCC South selection … prepped at Cottage Hill High School in Mobile, Ala. … also played basketball

Personal: Birthday is June 8 … son of Shadrick Sr. and Shawanda Toodle … nickname is Scooby … brother to fellow Tiger Shadarius Toodle

Travis Wakefield

LS, 6-2, 210

Nashville, TN / Lipscomb Academy

Prior to Auburn: Standout for Jamie Graham at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. … five-star long snapper prospect according to Kohl’s … No. 7 snapper in the nation … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 3 in the nation … All-American selection … Rivals rates three stars … All-State honoree … 2022 TSSAA State Champion … Mr. Lipscomb Academy winner

Personal: Son of Reid and Emily Wakefield … birthday is March 15

Chris Wells

DL, 6-3, 225

Petal, MS / Petal HS

Prior to Auburn: Standout for coach Marcus Boyles at Petal High School … finished senior season with 39 tackles, 7.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks … added two forced fumbles … rated three stars by 247 Sports … No. 56 Mississippi … ranked No. 44 in Mississippi by Rivals … three-star prospect … ESPN’s No. 49 player in Mississippi … had 42 tackles, 10.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks as a junior … also played basketball

Personal: Son of Cyntrell Wells … birthday is February 26 … brother of fellow Tiger Corey Wells

Corey Wells

DL, 6-5, 330

Petal, MS / Petal HS

Prior to Auburn: Star defender at Petal High School for coach Marcus Boyles … 36 tackles, 8.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks during senior season … member of the Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen … finished junior season with 21 tackles and 3.0 TFL in 10 games … xxx … also threw the shot put … rated four stars by 247 Sports … No. 7 in Mississippi … No. 26 defensive lineman in nation … No. 190 overall in the country … four stars according to Rivals … No. 11 in Mississippi … No. 32 defensive lineman .. No. 278 in nation … Member of ESPN 300 … four-star rating … No. 200 in the nation … No. 10 in Mississippi … No. 14 defensive tackle

Personal: Son of Cyntrell Wells … birthday is March 20 … brother of fellow Tiger Chris Wells

Jaquez Wilkes

LB, 6-4, 245

Prior to Auburn: Standout performer for Dake Rivers at Wadley High School … helped team to 2024 Class 1A State title … voted team captain … 2024 AHSAA Super 7 Championship MVP … 2024 AHSAA State Super 7 Records Tied (most rushing attempts, most rushing touchdowns, most points scored) … 2024 All-State First Team … 2024 All-Region MVP … 2024 All-County Player of the Year … 2024 MaxPreps Junior All-American … 2023 All-Region … 2023 All-State First Team … 2023 All-County Co-Player of the Year … 2022 All-State Second Team … rushed for more than 5,000 yards in high school career with 60 touchdowns … 287 total tackles … 16.0 career sacks … also played basketball and baseball … member of track and field team … rated a four-star prospect 247 Sports … No. 5 in Alabama … No. 6 linebacker in nation … No. 67 player overall … Rivals’ No. 5 player in Alabama .. four-star prospect … No. 15 Edge nationally … No. 104 overall … No. 132 in ESPN 300 … No. 6 in Alabama … four-star rating

Personal: Birthday is October 8 … son of Nikkie Houston and Paul Wilkes

Brian Williams, Jr.

WR, 6-4, 190

Orlando, FL / The First Academy

Prior to Auburn: Standout at The First Academy in Orlando for coach Jeff Conaway … 34 receptions for 555 yards and seven touchdowns … played junior season at Lake Mary HS … helped team to 12-3 record and spot in state 7A finals … caught 23 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns … also competed in track and field … state qualifier and district champion in the long jump … three-star prospect … ranked No. 107 in Florida according to ESPN … Rivals ranked him No. 64 in Florida and the No. 81 receiver in America … No. 111 in Florida according to 247 Sports

Personal: Birthday is April 16 … son of Brian Sr. and Carmen Williams

Wilson Zierer

OL, 6-6, 295

Munich, Germany / Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Prior to Auburn: Played for Derek White at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia … team captain … helped team to 2024 NCISAA State title … four-star prospect according to 247 Sports … No. 38 in Georgia … No. 315 nationally ... No. 31 offensive tackle in country … Rivals rated four starts … No. 39 in Georgia … No. 290 nationally … No. 26 offensive tackle … ESPN’s No. 44 player in Georgia … four-star rating … No. 42 offensive tackle in nation

Personal: Birthday is March 17 … son of Susanne Scholz and Gerald Zierer …. Brother of former Auburn letterman Killian Zierer