Jabari Smith received his rating on the NBA 2K video game

We are days away from the new NBA 2K game being released, so the game creators released some of the rookie ratings.

Let's compare Jabari Smith's ranting with the other rookies whose ratings were released.

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets 78

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic 78

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder 77

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings 76

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons 76

While Smith might have slipped to the third pick in the draft, he has the same rating as the number one overall pick Banchero and is rated a point better than the number two pick Holmgren.

Let's compare Smith's 78 rookie rating to the two former Auburn first rounds picks, Isaac Okoro and Chuma Okeke.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers 75

Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic 72

Clearly, the 2K game creators believe that Smith will be a pretty good professional player by the rookie rating they have given him.

Smith will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this season as he was projected to be the first picked, then slipped to number three. An angry Smith is not something that opposing teams will be very fond of.

Smith and the Houston Rockets will open up their season at home against the San Antonio Spurs on October 2nd.

It will be fun for Auburn fans to watch Smith develop into an elite NBA player.

It is amazing to see that Auburn has so many former players on NBA rosters because this was not the case before Bruce Pearl got to the Plains.

