Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl

This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The online Rebel fanbase cannot stop obsessing over Auburn, it seems.

Message Board Geniuses - an incredible Twitter account and a blessing to the internet - highlights some of the strangest, most entertaining, and sometimes weirdly political conversations that happen between fans online.

They've highlighted some great conversations on Ole Miss message boards over the past couple of weeks - both about Auburn football and obsessing over Hugh Freeze - now another Ole Miss message board is back on it again, this time about Auburn basketball.

According to one message boardee, he believes Ole Miss should not only pursue Bruce Pearl, but that the Rebels could hire him away from the Tigers.

"We have proven we can outbid aWBarn and money talks," said Ih8cows on the board. "Even in the off chance he said "no", we can cause them a major distraction. That would be enough for me, but I don't think he'd say no."

Bruce Pearl has turned one of the worse SEC programs of the mid 2000's into the winningest team in the league, and it took him about half a decade to get the ball rolling.

With a lifetime contract in tow, it's difficult to imagine Ole Miss stepping up to the plate to buy Pearl off of Auburn's hands. There's also the question of whether or not Pearl would even want to make a move to Oxford. He seems pretty content with the Tigers right now.

Ih8cows believes the Rebels could pull him away with their allure.

"We are a step up in prestige and resources (we have more NIL),' Ih8cows said. "He would have a much easier time winning here. He's pretty good at recruiting ATL which is a hotbed of talent. We would easily recreate, nay improve his home court advantage with even a rowdyer stadium than awBarns if properly motivated."

that home court advantage Ih8cows speaks of? The one that's now regarded as one of the strongest in the nation? The one that has helped propel the Tigers to the longest home win streak in the country?

The Rebels can replicate that. They are similar to Auburn, after all.

"They had attendance issues pre-hope too. We don't have tickets sales issues to be clear, we have motivation to show up for sub par product issues."

That sounds like ticket sales issues, but Ih8cows makes a good point. Ole Miss basketball is struggling right now, projected to finish with a second-straight losing season and 12th in the SEC.

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl

By Lance Dawe
