Did Bret Bielema attempt to take a shot at Auburn?

Illinois coach Bret Bielema took to Twitter and commented on Auburn's flip of his transfer commitment.
Former Illinois commit Avery Jones announced a new commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. The four-star portal flip started every game for the East Carolina Pirates this past season.

Hugh Freeze did not make a direct comment about Jones' decision, but retweeted the Auburn Tigers' social media post about him as well as a couple of articles reporting the announcement.

However, Illinois coach Bret Bielema decided he would say something.

The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach had an interesting comment about Jones' newfound commitment to Auburn.

Bielema's quote tweet of Avery Jones read "College football is changing everyday #NIL," an assumed comment on the Tigers giving Jones a better NIL offer to come and play on the Plains.

It's not often than college football coaches hop on Twitter to voice their comments (especially negative ones) towards players flipping away from their school. As one would imagine, Bielema's comment found Auburn fans, and they had some entertaining responses.

Here are some of the best replies and quote tweets:

