Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers bounced back in a big way Saturday night in Neville Arena beating Arkansas by 13 is a statement win. Auburn jumped out in front early and refused to yield it. Coach Bruce Pearl out-coached Eric Musselman in many ways, but the use of zone defense early really seemed to confuse the Razorbacks. Several Tigers had great games tonight, but it really was an all-around team win. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team took on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the biggest game of the season thus far for the Auburn Tigers. Wendell Green, Zep Jasper, Johni Broome, and the rest of the Auburn Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Georiga Bulldogs.

On today's LIVE edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Darrell Dapprich react to the Auburn basketball game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch