Report: Auburn's ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup Set
The Auburn Tigers' 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge opponent is set.
The Tigers will play host to North Carolina State as one of 16 total matchups between the two leagues, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. A date and time will be announced at a later time.
Next year's matchup will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the Tigers and Wolfpack, with NC State holding a 4-2 advantage. Both of Auburn's win, however, came at home with the most recent being a 79-73 victory on Dec. 19, 2019.
Although a relatively unfamiliar opponent, NC State's head coach is all-too familiar to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. NC State hired former LSU head coach Will Wade this offseason after he led McNeese to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
Auburn held a 3-2 advantage in five matchups against Wade in his five years leading LSU. Wade signed a six-year deal to lead the Wolfpack after Kevin Keatts was fired two years a year after leading NC State to the Final Four.
Overall, the Tigers are 1-1 since the ACC/SEC Challenge began in the 2023-24 season with a win over Virginia Tech at home on Dec. 3, 2023, and a loss to Duke on the road on Dec. 4, 2024.
So far, Auburn's non-conference schedule for next season includes a matchup at home against Wofford on Nov. 11, on the road at Arizona on Dec. 6, in Indianapolis against Purdue on Dec. 20 and at home against Queens on Dec. 29.
The Tigers are also set to compete in The Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.