Report: Auburn Adds Another Non-Conference Opponent to the Schedule
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have reportedly added another non-conference opponent to its 2025-26 schedule.
The Tigers will play host to Wofford on Nov. 11, college basketball analyst Rocco Miller reported Wednesday, marking the seventh all-time meeting between the Tigers and the Bulldogs. The teams last met in the 2006-07 season with Auburn walking away with an 86-76 win.
The Tigers hold a 5-1 advantage in the series with the lone loss coming during the 2004-05 season, an 85-78 loss at home. Auburn was the previous four matchings dating back to 1995 by an average margin of 20.25 points.
The Tigers' reported meeting with Wofford is the second schedule-related report in the last two days after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the Tigers would host Queens on Dec. 29. The two mid-major additions are the latest opponents in what is considered one of the toughest non-conference schedules for next season.
Auburn begins a home-and-home series against Arizona on Dec. 6 in Tuscon and is set to meet Purdue on Dec. 29 at the Fourth Annual Indy Classic in Indianapolis. Additionally, the Tigers will play fellow Final Four team Houston in Birmingham in a rematch of last year's win over the Cougars.
Tahaad Pettiford scored 21 points in the 74-69 win.
Auburn is also one of 17 teams in the field for The Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. Other teams in the field include rival Alabama and title-contenders Houston, Gonzaga, Michigan and St. John's.
All tip-off times and other game dates will be released at a later time.