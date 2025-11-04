Steven Pearl Fires Shot at Hugh Freeze After Auburn's 95-90 Win in Season Opener
Auburn fans may have been excited for the start of basketball season with the lackluster outings on the gridiron, but they still ended up getting a small taste of football on Monday night.
The Auburn Tigers took down Bethune-Cookman 95-90 in overtime, marking the first win of the Steven Pearl Era on the Plains, but it wasn’t an impressive performance by any stretch.
Despite his team facing many issues and needing five extra minutes to defeat a mid-major squad, Pearl took a brutal jab at former Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze after the game, who was fired around noon CST on Sunday.
“I know Auburn fans are tired of being told to be patient. So we’re going to get our asses to work,” Pearl said in the postgame press conference.
Pearl is referring to Freeze’s comment following the Tigers’ embarrassing 10-3 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, where the third-year head coach pleaded for more time to get Auburn on the right track and issued his infamous “we’re close” line.
"I wish I could ask for patience, but that's not really something people want to give in this day and time, but I understand that," Freeze said after the game. "I just know we're so dang close, and if we had a few things go our way earlier in the year, we're looking at a whole different deal.”
"I'd love for their patience,” Freeze added. “But I understand that you're probably not getting patience from them, because they want to see a better product on the field and so do I. So, I understand it."
In two and a half seasons, Freeze recorded a 15-19 overall record at the helm, including a 6-16 showing in SEC play. He was 1-12 against ranked opponents during his time with the Tigers, and he is also the first Auburn coach since 1950 to last at least three seasons without a winning record against league opponents.
Thus, to advocate for patience from a fanbase that has stuck with Freeze through three years of disappointment and hasn’t experienced a winning season since 2020 could be considered naive.
This shot from Pearl came just hours after D.J. Durkin was introduced as interim head coach, where athletics director John Cohen elaborated on the decision to fire Freeze and his vision for the future.
Cohen, although he was the one who hired Freeze in 2022, was not afraid to speak his mind at Monday afternoon’s presser.
“I know it’s been talked about how we’re close, right?” Cohen said. “I’m not going to say that we’re close. Close doesn’t matter. Getting it done matters.”
Whether Pearl’s intent of his statement is unknown, it certainly caught the attention of media members and fans seeking a different, competitive mindset. The Auburn Family was exhausted by Freeze’s constant plea for patience while consistently finding ways to lose with elite talent on the roster, so while Pearl’s comment may seem backhanded, it was undoubtedly refreshing for a change of messaging.