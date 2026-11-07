Steven Pearl Previews Auburn Matchup with Consistent Defensive Program

The Auburn Tigers are looking to continue their forward momentum after demolishing Southeastern Louisiana to start their season, especially after a 1-2 showing during the preseason. Up next for the Tigers is a matchup with Appalachian State, which may not be the biggest matchup of the season, but the Mountaineers are off to a hot start this season and could trip the Tigers up if not managed properly.

The Mountaineers are off to a 2-0 start to the season after outlasting Merrimack in a defensive struggle, 63-49, before eviscerating Christendom, 108-43. Though they are still unproven against top talent, they’ve shown an ability to shut down opposing offenses while scoring more than enough to seal wins.

That defensive aspect, in fact, is exactly what Auburn head coach Steven Pearl is emphasizing this week.

“It's a team that defensively has always done a lot of really good things,” Pearl said. “That's no different this year. They've held their first two opponents to 49 and 43. And they have good depth and good shooters.”

The Tigers have not been held to fewer than 71 points in a game this year, dating back to their first preseason matchup against Florida State, so early optics look good, but the Mountaineers could still cause significant trouble for the Tigers, especially if Pearl’s starters struggle early on as they did against Southeastern Louisiana.

The good news for the Tigers, though, is that if their starters struggle against the Mountaineers’ defense, the team has fantastic depth that can keep the game within reach until someone gets hot. Players like Kolby King, George Kimble and Adam Olsen came up huge for the Tigers against Southeastern Louisiana, keeping the game close until a Tahaad Pettiford 11-0 run sealed the half and the lead.

The Mountaineers have leaned on deep shots this year to build leads, particularly from three-point range, and Pearl spoke about how the Tigers will work to limit their opportunities, especially on second chances.

“Our guys gotta do a great job of boxing out,” he said. “Gonna be really important for us this week to drill that.”

The Tigers should have the advantage in the paint, as 7-foot-1 Bukky Oboye and 7-footer Narcisse Ngoy seem to be finding their stride, but it will still take a team effort to walk out of Neville Arena with a 2-0 record this Monday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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