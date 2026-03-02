Steven Pearl Sends Message to Auburn Fans After Abysmal Collapse vs. Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers suffered one of their worst losses of the year to Ole Miss on Saturday night in Neville Arena, and their first-year head coach is well aware of the fanbase’s frustrations.

Steven Pearl opened his press conference, which lasted less than three minutes, following the conclusion of the game with a message to the Auburn Family.

“Really disappointed. I want to apologize to our fans who have been so phenomenal all year. They deserve better from us, and we have to do better,” Pearl said.

Despite Auburn losing six of its last seven entering the night, Neville Arena, including the student section (for the most part), was packed to watch the Tigers battle one of the worst teams in the SEC. It was an absolutely must-win game in terms of postseason aspirations, and although Auburn had no margin for error down the stretch of the season, it still fell way short.

The loss was Auburn’s seventh in the last eight games, and it marks the Tigers’ first Quad-3 loss of the season. The last three teams who have defeated Auburn all sit in the bottom third of the league, as Mississippi State is 12th, Oklahoma ranks 13th, and Ole Miss stands at 14th.

Auburn had multiple leads at various moments in the contest in which the Tigers weren’t able capitalize, including a 48-40 lead with about 17 minutes remaining in the second half. However, Ole Miss soon crafted a 22-4 run at one point late in the game, as a complete collapse from Auburn resulted in likely the most embarrassing losses that Neville Arena has witnessed in recent history.

“We had an opportunity to step on their throats and extend the leads, and both times, we just had empty possessions offensively. You can’t do that, and they took advantage of it,” Pearl said.

There are a multitude of directions to go when breaking down the game and determining what exactly went wrong, but the main takeaway is simple: this team, frankly, doesn’t deserve an NCAA Tournament bid.

The lack of fight, togetherness, and emotion displayed by the Tigers in a game that they absolutely had to have was abysmal. And the fact that Ole Miss still showed more resilience, even with nothing to play for in terms of postseason hopes, is pathetic and tells Auburn fans all they need to know about the makeup of this year’s squad.

The Tigers still boast the nation’s best strength of schedule, but their last three losses should be enough to push them out of the field of 68. Falling to three of the league’s bottom-feeders is unacceptable, especially with the third being at home in front of a packed house.

Auburn hosts LSU on Tuesday at 9 p.m. CST before traveling to Tuscaloosa for a rematch with Alabama on Saturday. Barring anything spectacular or unexpected happening down the stretch and in the SEC Tournament, odds are high that the Tigers won’t be hearing their name announced on Selection Sunday for the first time since 2021.