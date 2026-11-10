Tahaad Pettiford Shines in Auburn Basketball’s First Two Games of Junior Season

Entering the second season of Steven Pearl’s tenure with Auburn basketball, he has an advantage over many other programs: the benefit of a third-year guard.

Being with the program since the Tigers’ Final Four run in the 2024-25 season, junior Tahaad Pettiford is already making the most of his junior season in the first two games of the season. Auburn’s win over Appalachian State at home on Monday saw him pour in 26 points in 24 minutes, adding three assists.

However, it’s not the points that are impressing Pearl so far this season. It’s the zero turnovers that Pettiford has while dishing the basketball in the first two games of the season.

“When he sees that first one go, that confidence continues to be through the roof,” he said after the game. “What I’m most pleased is three assists, no turnovers. Seven assists, no turnovers in two games.”

Those who have watched the Jersey City, New Jersey, native understand the confidence that he plays with, being an undersized 6-foot-1 point guard. Pettiford showed that right away in the win over the Mountaineers, scoring the first eight points in only three minutes to give Auburn a strong lead early.

Update: 3 minutes in, and Haads got 8 pts🫣 pic.twitter.com/oTxislA8mU — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 10, 2026

Even with his size, Pearl was impressed with how he was able to outplay the Appalachian State bigs throughout the contest, even getting to the free-throw line seven times.

“I thought he could have gotten to the foul line a few more times, but I loved how aggressive he was being,” he said, “and he was setting up his ball-screen actions, and he was being physical.”

The Auburn head coach was critical of the group, however, down the stretch of the first half. The Mountaineers slowly brought their way back into the game before going into the tunnel for halftime, cutting the lead to two. Then, Pettiford helped lead the way for a 20-point difference in the second half to win by 22.

Although he didn’t play a lot, the elite usage he was able to show is optimistic for the rest of the non-conference schedule, which includes a juggernaut next.

“I didn’t even realize he had that at that point, but I thought he did a good job,” he said. “We got to do a better job of continuing to get into a rhythm offensively and in playcalling. I thought we settled a bit early.”

That next opponent, of course, is the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats, fresh off a Final Four appearance last season, and they are looking to get back to that national stage at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Auburn is looking to get back to that, being led by a guard who came off the bench to provide valuable minutes for the Tigers during that season.

This time, he’s the program’s leader, and Pettiford will lead the group at home to look to have a statement win in only their third game this season.

“First big game at home for us, and just go out there and do what we do every single day at practice, execute and play Auburn basketball,” the guard said. “We’ll be fine.”

The team will be back in action on Friday against the top-15 team. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Central, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

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