Skip to main content

Two Auburn basketball players declare for the NBA Draft, maintain eligibility

Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell have entered their names into the NBA Draft.

Auburn has had two more players enter the NBA Draft, but this time, it is with the intention of returning.

Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell both entered their names in to the NBA Draft while maintaining their eligibility. A total of four Tigers have now entered their name into the draft following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Flanigan was a focal point on Auburn's 2020-21 squad (14.3 points per game) but struggled this year while recovering from an Achilles injury. My best guess is that he is entering his name to learn what his issues are, take notes, and return to Auburn to polish his game.

He needs to work on his decision making, outside shooting, and most importantly his ball-handling. He turned the ball over on a fourth of possessions last season.

Cardwell's struggles revolve around positioning at the rim and forcing opponents into tougher shots. Still, while he did struggle at times, he averaged 4.3 blocks per 40 minutes for the Tigers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Two Auburn basketball players declare for the NBA Draft, maintain eligibility

By Lance Dawe2 minutes ago
Senior guard Tre Donaldson (3) attempts a free throw in a game against Maclay on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maclay School. The Seminoles defeated the Marauders, 78-59. A03v1752
Basketball

Tre Donaldson Plans to Only Play Basketball at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets revenge against Jax State; looks ahead to Tennessee

By Lindsay Crosby2 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Don't count on Auburn football to land a transfer portal wide receiver

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five potential landing spots for Roger McCreary

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Who will be Auburn football's "safety valve" in 2022?

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
Football

Five Potential Landing Spots for Smoke Monday

By Trey LeeApr 26, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Standout linebacker Troy Bowles talks Auburn visit

By Zac BlackerbyApr 26, 2022