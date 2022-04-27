Two Auburn basketball players declare for the NBA Draft, maintain eligibility

Auburn has had two more players enter the NBA Draft, but this time, it is with the intention of returning.

Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell both entered their names in to the NBA Draft while maintaining their eligibility. A total of four Tigers have now entered their name into the draft following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Flanigan was a focal point on Auburn's 2020-21 squad (14.3 points per game) but struggled this year while recovering from an Achilles injury. My best guess is that he is entering his name to learn what his issues are, take notes, and return to Auburn to polish his game.

He needs to work on his decision making, outside shooting, and most importantly his ball-handling. He turned the ball over on a fourth of possessions last season.

Cardwell's struggles revolve around positioning at the rim and forcing opponents into tougher shots. Still, while he did struggle at times, he averaged 4.3 blocks per 40 minutes for the Tigers.

