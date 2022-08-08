WATCH: Every highlight from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

Auburn won their second game in Israel over the Israel Select team by a score of 107 to 71.

Auburn played great defense as they created 30 turnovers throughout the game.

The two true freshmen, Yohan Traore and Chance Westry, both had terrific games in the victory.

Transfer Johni Broome also had a good game where he helped the Tigers on both ends of the court.

This Auburn basketball team is in for another very successful year where they will look to repeat as regular season SEC Champions.

Let's watch the highlights from Auburn's win over the Israel Select team.

