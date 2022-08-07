Skip to main content

WATCH: Johni Broome is doing everything in Israel

Johni Broome is a menace in every way on the court.

Johni Broome is a human highlight reel, and he is proving why in Israel. He does everything so well, whether it be rebound, block shots, or score. 

He has done a little bit of all of that so far in game two in Israel. He has eight points to go with a block and a few rebounds.

He is deadly as a big man because he is able to make a jump shot if the situation calls for it. Broome possesses a skill set that not many big men have. 

Broome was brought in to try and replace the production that Walker Kessler brought to the team a season ago, and while he's not Kessler, Broome will be a great replacement.

Broome has only been with the team for a few months now, but he seems to be jelling with everyone. You can see he has great chemistry with all of his teammates. 

One thing you can always count on from a Bruce Pearl coached basketball team is everyone playing together. 

Let's look at Broome's first-half highlights.

Follow all of our Auburn Basketball Israel trip coverage on Auburn Daily. Also, be sure to view our Live Blog for all three games. In game one of the trip to Israel, the Auburn Tigers defeated the Israeli U-20 National Team by a score of 117-56. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

